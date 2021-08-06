Female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland sought for new opportunities

Female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland, who wish to establish their own business or who have recently started a venture, are being sought for the latest cycle of an exciting initiative.

ACORNS 7, a development programme funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will select 50 of the applicants to take part.

The free initiative will run over six months from this October to April 2022 with the deadline for applications set at midnight on September 10 this year.

ACORNS is centred on interactive round table sessions facilitated by successful female entrepreneurs who have started or have grown their own businesses in rural Ireland.

Many of those who created 50 new businesses in the last cycle during the Covid-19 pandemic changed their career direction completely to do so.

Some came from farming families. They diversified into alternative enterprises including organic food production, planting and selling flowers, providing online cooking and baking classes and even producing Easter eggs.

Others had no links with the land. They were from different backgrounds with a desire to make lifestyle changes.

They set up businesses that ranged from fashion and furniture designing to creating cosmetics and providing career guidance and other consultancy services.

Progress

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, who launched the latest cycle of the programme, said it is funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund of his department.

“Over 300 female entrepreneurs have taken part in ACORNS to date and a significant proportion of these are still actively involved," he said.

“The progress made by participants in previous years has been remarkable, with many reporting increased sales, exports and job creation.

“This is an incredible opportunity and wonderful support for rural-based female entrepreneurs, particularly in the current environment and I encourage those who have recently started or are about to start a new business to apply to participate in this very exciting initiative."

Over the six-month period of the last cycle, the combined turnover of the overall group doubled from €1.8m to €3.6m.

Six new businesses started to trade and there were seven new exporters. The participants employed 107 people, an increase of 29.

A further 150 past participants were actively involved in other community aspects of the initiative during the sixth cycle.