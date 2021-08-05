Supply and demand of cattle out of kilter but trade remains steady 

While there has been an increase in the weekly intake of cattle at the factories over recent weeks, there are no signs of an upward surge being immediate.

The increase in supply over the past two weeks has eased some of the pressure on the factories as the intake came closer to their requirements for the market demand.

In reality, the processors probably require 33,000-34,000 head/week to bring the supply-demand into balance. The shorter working week, with the August Bank Holiday on Monday excluded, is likely to reduce intake for this week by 1,000-1,500 head, but the upward trend is likely to return next week.

While some of the processors are believed to be trying their hand at reducing the price for steers in particular by 5cents/kg this week, for the most part, the trade is steady at the previous week's prices.

Factories in general are on a base of 425cents/kg for the steers. Those trying to buy at less are not having a lot of success, while producers holding out for 430cents/kg are equally finding it more difficult to achieve this week.

The heifers are on a base of 430 cents/kg with some deals at 435cents/kg being reported.

Numbers game

The general vibe is that the processors will move to ease back on the price as soon as they believe the numbers will continue to flow at a sufficient level to avoid any pressure to get enough to meet their needs.

This is where the numbers game, the hazard of prediction comes into play.

All of the predictions are that the supply for the year will be down by 100,000 to 130,000 head on 2020 with the statistics and general belief that there are fewer cattle approaching finishing on farms this year.

Year to date the intake at the factories is down by 70,000 head on 2020. The supply of heifers is back by 30,000 head, with 15,000 fewer steers killed and 14,000 less young bulls compared to last year.

However, the average age at slaughtering is dropping for the prime beef categories with fewer animals going over 30 months because of the bonus incentive for the younger animals. This trend has to be factored into any determination on predicting throughput.

The price for the young bulls is also holding steady on 420-425cents/kg for R grade with throughput running slightly higher than this time last year as they may have been compensating for some of the decline in the steers.

Best of the R grade cows continue to make 385-390 cents/kg with O's from 360-365 cents/kg.

There was a slight increase in the supply last week, which reached 34,089 head with all categories except the young bulls up. The steer kill was up to 16,327 head with heifers at 8,617 head and young bulls at 1,738 head. The kill included 6,660 cows.