Lamb price holds firm as supply tightens

Lambs are continuing a firm trade at the factories this week as the processing resumed following the bank holiday on Monday.

Supplies of lambs for the processors are reported to be tight which is helping to underpin the trade and ensure that the prices hold.

Factories are anxious for supplies according to farmers selling lambs to the processors this week and the finished lambs are not available in large numbers.

There is a belief that the recent push to get extra lambs by the factories in the run-up to the Eid celebrations has depleted available supplies which are now impacting on the throughput at the factories.

Overall the prices on offer this week are unchanged from last week.

The season is approaching the normal easing in demand with the holidaymaking at home and on the continent reducing demand for lamb.

The factories are quoting 600cents/kg in general with one of the processors offering 620cents/kg. The bonus for quality can add a further 10cents/kg to the returns.

However, demand is driving the trade and the suppliers are reporting that 630-640cents/kg is being paid in general to get lambs and in some deals, a few cents per kilogramme more has been paid before the producers agreed to part with their stock.

Due to the bank holiday on Monday last the regular Monday live sales at the marts were not held, but the sales up to the week-end showed demand remaining firm and prices holding at or close to the trend in recent weeks.