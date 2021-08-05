No change in pig price as demand becomes sluggish

Pig farmers have taken between 8-4c/kg price drop during the month of July and factory demand remains sluggish, although the domestic wholesale market in Ireland is good, with no negativity in terms of the wholesale price.
Suppliers to Karro Foods in Northern Ireland continue to have difficulty getting numbers away, but this is hopefully a short-term problem.
A larger problem is looming on the entire pig farming and processing industry regarding labour, both on farm and in processing plants.
Without access to workers from outside the EU, a shortage of available labour could start to impact the sectors’ ability to maintain current output and export value into the future.
The situation across Europe remains difficult with a sluggish return to tourism and poor demand from China.
Market analysts expect the situation to stabilise in the short term and improve as the back-to-school season starts in a few weeks.
Ireland’s percentage of the EU price is currently 105% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing July 24.
Factory pig throughput in the Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending August 1, 2021, was 72,106 head which was 945 more than the previous week and 5,499 more than in the corresponding week in 2020.
Top prices on a flat rate basis:
- €1.62/kg-€1.66/kg in Rosderra and Kepak;
- €1.66/kg-€1.70/kg in Dawn Pork & Bacon;
- €1.66/kg-€1.70kg in Stauntons;
- €1.66/kg - €1.68/kg in Karro.
Sows: €0.78-€0.90c/kg.
- Pigs: 70.422;
- sows:1,684.
- Irish price: €1.59kg;
- EU–27 average price: €1.51kg;
- Grade E pigs - 55% to 60% lean meat excluding VAT but including transport and bonuses.