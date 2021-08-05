Serious investment needed if Agri Food 2030 strategy is to succeed

While the Food Vision 2030 strategy is a welcome development, it will need government investment to succeed.

This was the sentiment expressed by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in the aftermath of the strategy’s launch which took place earlier this week by Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue.

Described as an ambitious and innovative roadmap for the agri-food sector, Food Vision 2030 is focused on increasing exports from €14bn to €21bn by 2030 thus further enhancing Ireland’s position as global leader in safe, sustainable agri-food exports.

The vision for the strategy is for Ireland to become a world leader in sustainable food systems over the next decade delivering benefits for the sector, for Irish society and the environment.

It sets out four high-level missions to fulfil this ambition that include a climate-smart, environmentally sustainable agri-food sector; viable and resilient primary producers, with enhanced wellbeing; food that is safe, nutritious and appealing, trusted and valued at home and overseas; becoming an innovative, competitive and resilient sector, driven by technology and talent.

The missions are underpinned by a series of specific goals and actions while the Minister for will oversee the monitoring and implementation process for Food Vision 2030 with farm and fisher incomes central to his ambitions.

Focus

Meanwhile, IFA President, Tim Cullinan said that until the Government sets out its plan for funding, “this strategy will ring hollow”.

“The focus of this strategy is very much on the three pillars of sustainability; economic, environmental and social,” he continued.

"Incomes are currently unsustainable in the drystock and tillage sectors. The outcome to the European element of the CAP reform proposals will make this worse rather than better.

“ What farmers want to see is what funding the Government intends to make available to back up this strategy.

"The Government now needs to come forward with a plan to support these sectors with maximum co-financing of the CAP and delivery on its commitment to invest €1.5bn of the Carbon Tax fund into a proper agri-environment scheme.

"It is clear that the world will need more food in the coming years and Ireland is well placed to play a part in meeting this increased demand.

“Farmers recognise this has to be done sustainably, and they will continue to play their part.”

Opportunity

Minister McConalogue highlighted how the committee that oversaw the strategy which was led by Tom Arnold, produced a vision for the sector that is balanced and credible and is one that identifies a significant opportunity for Ireland in moving to a position of world leadership in sustainable food systems.

“The incomes of our producers are central and critical to the success of Food Vision 2030 as they are the bedrock of our world-class agri-food sector,” the Minister continued.

“The strategy recognises the crucial role the sector has and will continue to play in rural and coastal communities, and in achieving balanced regional development for the country as a whole.

“Ireland is the sustainable food capital of the world and the strategy underlines the important linkages between food and health and nutrition, and the fundamental importance of food safety and quality in achieving a premium position in key markets.

“I am delighted that the Government endorses and supports for the strategy and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in its implementation.”

Sustainability

Minister McConalogue went on to say that there would be challenges ahead but the pathway was now clear to plan for sustainability “in all its dimensions”.

“Our farmers, fishers and food producers are critical to the success of this strategy in the same way they are leading the charge in meeting our climate change ambitions,” he said.

“This agreed Food Vision 2030 strategy sets a clear agenda for change, and I will work to ensure its success”.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin added: “I am delighted that the agri-food stakeholder committee has agreed to this ambitious strategy.

“Agriculture, food and the marine is our largest indigenous sector. It is ingrained in the fabric of Irish society and is one of the main drivers of our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.

“The vision of being a world leader in sustainable food systems acknowledges the challenges the sector faces, not least environmentally, but crucially it also charts a pathway for the future.

“We accept the challenge put to the Government, to work with the sector in ensuring its future sustainability, economic, environmental and social, and in realising the inherent opportunities that presents.”

Sector

In 2020, the sector accounted for almost 7% of GNI and 10% of exports in value terms.

At primary production level, 137,500 farms; 770,000 hectares of forest; 2,000 fishing vessels; and 180 aquaculture sites produced an estimated €8.5bn in output in 2019.

The agri-food sector has grown substantially over the past decade, with Irish food and drink exports increasing by 60% from €8.9bn in 2010 to €14.2bn in 2020.

The sector produces food and ingredients amid a global reputation for quality and safety, alongside a livestock sector built on an enviable grass-based production system.

"Global demand for high-quality food is increasing with population, urbanisation and affluence, and the Irish agri-food sector is well placed to play a role in meeting this demand," the strategy concluded.