Marts Report: Weanlings set to steal the show at Kanturk mart

You truly know the year is heading for the home straight when talk turns to weanling show and sales.

Next Tuesday, August 10th, Kanturk mart will hold its first Autumn born Weanling Show and Sale of the year.

Sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op Creameries, Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe says that the Co-Op has been "very generously sponsoring the event for many years.

This CH dry cow born in January 2007 weighted 720kg and sold for €1,230 at Ennis Mart on Thursday. Picture: James Treacy.

"We are delighted to have them on board again this year. We will have €2,000 worth of prizes up for grabs on Tuesday with the Supreme Champion getting the Boherbue Co-Op Creamery Perpetual Cup."

This year's categories include Limousin, Belgian Blue, Charolais, Simmental, Mixed Class and Best Pen class.

The sale of weanling cattle on Tuesday will begin at 11am with the sale of Show Cattle down for 1pm approximately.

All intakes at Kanturk mart will open at 8am.

And switching to last Tuesday's sale of cattle at Kanturk mart, Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report, "We had a big sale for the time of year with 490 animals on offer.

"The trade was a little easier but still plenty of demand for good quality cattle."

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €40 to €960 with the kilo. Weanling bulls made from €260 to €860 with their weight.

Friesian bullocks sold from €270 to €1,055 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €260 to €675 with their weight. While continental bullocks sold from €350 to €1270 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Sim steer 950kg 2220 1 Ch steer 520kg 1500 3 Fr steers 406kg 720 1 AA heifer 535kg 1210 3 AA heifers 500kg 1110 1 Sim cow 840kg 1800 1 Ch cow 825kg 1700

Ballabuidhe horse fair cancelled, and so too could our haymaking summer.

It looks like our haymaking weather is at an end. If the weather is bad for the week of Ballabuidhe horse fair, it usually spells disaster for the rest of the summer.

And this fact, I'm afraid, cannot be contested even by the greatest meteorologist in the land.

The Ballabuidhe Festival and horse fair (traditionally held over the August Bank Holiday weekend) was of course off the radar this year once again, compliments of our old pal Mr Covid.

But even so, I firmly believe we should still respect the weather pattern it has traditionally espoused.

So considering it has rained by the bucketful on this farm since the beginning of the week, you can with great certainty now put away the sun cream. And as for any hope you have of making more hay in 2021, well my friend I'm afraid your goose is well and truly cooked on the hay front. What you have now is all you are going to get.

But look, on an upbeat note, we here on this page do not have an interest in selling hay or Connemara ponies. Our focus is solely on cattle and the drop of rain is most welcome in our arena.

It will do nothing more than put a shine on the backs of the cattle and make them more saleable when the time arrives. There is nothing like a shine on the back of a bullock to get the hands going around the ring. And back to the ring we go.

Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op marts gave us this report following Friday's sale of bullocks.

"We had a fine size sale again on Friday with 465 bullocks on offer.

"There was a good mix of stores and beef on offer with some very fancy prices for the top lots in each category.

"Bullocks over 700kg hit a high of €2.70/kg and in the 600kg to 700kg range €2.82/kg was reached. In the 500kg to 600kg animal €2.94/kg was the peak.

"Heavy bullocks reached €1,385 over their weight."

And at last Thursday's sale of cows, heifers and aged bulls at Ennis Mart, Geraldine Walsh reported "We had smaller numbers on Thursday in both cull cows and heifers, but bull numbers up.

"The trade stronger for the cull cows and the trade similar to the previous week for the heifers.

"The large entry of aged bulls averaged €1.78/kg and we had 35 of these available."

Ennis Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch heifer 670kg 1930 2 Lm heifers 570kg 1460 1 Lm heifer 490kg 1240 1 Hr heifer 550kg 1200 1 Ch cow 835kg 2000 1 Lm cow 825kg 2000 1 BB cow 580kg 1410

850 stock went under the hammer at Kilmallock mart on Monday. With the mart reporting "Demand for stock of all types continues to be very strong, with prices at an all time high."

Bullocks here sold for up to €1,760 a head or €2.38 per kg, for heavy lots.

Lighter bullocks made up to €1,390 a head or €2.67 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1,730 a head or €2.31 per kg. Heifers hit €1,370 a head or €2.83 per kg.

Dairy stock sold for up to €1,500 a head (paid for a 2 year old calved heifer).

Factory bulls made up to €1,620 a head (paid for a Hereford bull 980kgs).

Up to €500 was paid in the calf ring for a January born Belgian Blue bull.

Suckler cows made up to €1,980 (paid for a 3-year-old Pedigree Limousin cow calving in September).