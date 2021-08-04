Close to €1m sought for 'rare' residential west Cork farm 

A large, quality residential holding in West Cork has just come on the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services in the townland of Knockanure, north-east of the village of Ballymakeera.

“It’s 35 minutes from Cork and 25 minutes from Killarney,” says selling agent John Hodnett.

“The lands are laid out in a number of divisions and have extensive road frontage…the land is in pasture and a silage crop has been taken off a significant portion of it.

"There would be some very good ground here and there would also be more mixed quality ground.”

The overall layout of the land, house and outbuildings is impressive in this executor sale. According to John, the previous owner was “a man ahead of his time.

The farmhouse at Ballymakeera, Macroom is well maintained. File Picture.

He had good grass management in a large section of the farm and some outstanding buildings as well.

“The abundance of road frontage has allowed us to present the farm in a number of manageable lots,” says John, who notes that the new N22 Killarney-Macroom bypass will pass within 500m of this holding and replace the current main road that runs through Ballymakeera.

There are six lots presented, as well as the overall holding: Lot A is a 22.7-acre residential parcel, including the main farmyard and an array of outbuildings; Lot B contains 14.5 acres of land; Lot C is 22.2 acres; Lot D comprises 22.2 acres of land with a single-storey house and good double-lean-to shed; Lot E is a very good quality 24.3-acre land parcel; Lot F is the smallest – a 2.3-acre field with planning potential.

The farmhouse is a very well maintained good-quality residence comprising over 1,800ft2 of space with two bathrooms and four bedrooms.

The reaction from the market has been strong and swift to date, according to the selling agents.

This is unsurprising, considering that the various lots and elements (including two dwellings) are bound to attract a wide range of potentially interested parties.

Given the rarity of the size of the holding too, there should be strong interest in the overall property.

There are entitlements being sold with the farm that come to just over €15,000 per annum.

The price expectation is in the region of €900,000 to €950,000 (€8,600 to €9,000/acre).