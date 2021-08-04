Teagasc Signpost Programme up and running

The first meeting of the Signpost Programme Steering Group took place on Wednesday, July 28 last in Teagasc Oak Park.

The Signpost Programme is a collaborative effort to lead climate action by Irish farmers and their transition towards more sustainable farming systems.

The programme involves 100 Signpost farmers and almost 50 companies and organisations.

The membership of the steering group is drawn from the Signpost partners and includes representatives from the milk and meat processing sectors, the tillage industry, the farm organisations, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Bord Bia and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The group membership is completed by two independent members and two Signpost Farmers and is chaired by dairy farmer, and former Macra na Feirme President, Thomas Duffy.

Speaking at the meeting, Teagasc Director Professor Gerry Boyle highlighted the role that farmers, and all sectors of Irish agriculture, have to play in meeting the sustainability challenge.

He welcomed the members of the steering group and expressed the hope that the Signpost Programme will foster a climate of innovation throughout Irish agriculture as “we really need to harness the innovation of the sector given the scale of the challenge”.

Professor Boyle also reminded the members of the urgency for action, especially in light of the forthcoming first carbon budget for the 2021 to 2025 period, as required under the recently published Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill.