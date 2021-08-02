Animal welfare the focus at second meeting of Pig Roundtable

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon chaired the second meeting of the Pig Roundtable on July 28, last.

The Minister noted that all parties want a competitive and sustainable pig industry that survives and thrives into the future.

“For the pig sector, which has had great success in international markets, it is particularly important to maintain and grow our reputation in relation to animal welfare standards,” he added.

“To ensure this happens, we need to future-proof the industry, and addressing One Health, One Welfare issues will be key in that regard.”

Discussions

Meanwhile, Roundtable members held a “robust and constructive” discussion about various aspects of pig welfare.

Minister Heydon stressed the need for all parties to continue to work together for the long-term greater good of the sector.

“The pig roundtable has been tasked with addressing some challenging topics that face the sector in the immediate and longer term,” he added.

“However, I firmly believe that by working together the Irish pig sector can plot out a route to a sustainable and competitive future."

The next meeting of the Roundtable - which will focus on animal health - is scheduled for October.

Sector

The pig sector has shown exceptional value growth.

Notwithstanding the problems caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, the sector showed itself to be remarkably resilient with export values of €893m in 2020 - an increase of 270% in value over the past decade.

The industry is the third-largest agri-food sector after dairy and beef.

Roundtable members include pig farmers, farm and processing representative bodies, Teagasc, Bord Bia, and department officials.