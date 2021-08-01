Managing stress on the farm in an effective way

In recent times, more and more people across varying sectors are realising that their mental health is as important as their physical health.

In fact, it has been found that physical safety and mental health are interrelated and must be looked after holistically.

Managing your health and safety needs to be considered as an overall component of farm management and while agriculture has many health benefits including being out in the fresh air and getting some exercise, it is also one of the most dangerous occupations and can be at times, highly stressful.

The most common factors that can cause stress are:

The unprecedented loss of livestock;

Poor farm work conditions;

Excessive workload;

Farm finances;

Hazardous work;

Unpredictable occurrences.

A stressful working life can lead to many mental, emotional, and physical problems.

The first would be a loss of interest and enjoyment in the work and feeling uncertain or overwhelmed by the situation. This can lead to a negative attitude and begin affecting other aspects of life outside of work such as relationships with friends and family members.

Furthermore, physical health issues can be another symptom of stress. Decreased energy and insomnia, weight change, high blood pressure, headaches, a suppressed immune system as well as anxiety and depression can be the common symptoms.

Seeking help

It is important that stress is managed by modifying the working environment, making it safer, less time-consuming and more enjoyable. Completing a health check is also crucial for long-term physical and mental health benefits.

Getting the necessary professional help can go a long way in improving your personal life and relationships with family and friends.

There are certainly many positive strategies when looking to minimise stress. Having a discussion with your Agricultural Advisor or Milk Advisor around issues on the farm or joining a farming discussion group can you give you practical ideas as well as a social outlet.

For farmers only starting out, Macra Na Feirme presents an inclusive and supportive environment that will allow you to connect with other young farmers who may be facing the same challenges.

There is a substantial number of resources that farmers can use when facing difficult times.

In particular, Mental Health Ireland has done some great work with Teagasc and the IFA in highlighting the pressures of farming and how one can cope.