Changing the way antibiotics and wormers are dispensed 

How antibiotics are used on all farms will change when new legislation comes into effect from January 28, 2022.

Dairy farmers in Ireland will be required to make changes to how both antibiotics (cow tubes) and antiparasitics (wormers) are dispensed.

All farmers will need a veterinary prescription for both of these medicines.

While antibiotics may still be used therapeutically, for example, to treat mastitis, they may not be used to prevent infection.

This will change how farmers can use dry cow antibiotics in particular, as you will no longer be able to use it in cows that don’t have any evidence of infection.

What does this mean?

Farmers can no longer “blanket treat” all cows with antibiotics at drying off, only those with a high SCC or clinical mastitis.

How to identify these cows

The only way high and low SCC cows can be identified is through milk recording.

Dairygold recognises the critical role milk recording and health screening plays in sustainable dairy farming.

In 2019, a milk recording sustainability bonus was introduced with the main aim to improve the sustainability of the Dairygold milk production base.

A payment of 0.1cpl is made to milk suppliers who participate in dedicated milk recording with Munster Bovine from the month of sign up, following the completion of the first milk recording.

Why the new regulation?

One reason, by 2050 more of us will die because of antibiotic resistance than cancer or heart disease.

The use, overuse, improper use, inappropriate use of antibiotics including the use of Highest Priority Critically Important Antibiotics (HP-CIAs) in both humans and animals has caused and is causing this antibiotic resistance.

There are only a limited number of antibiotic groups to treat infections in humans and animals.

Before planning your dry-off strategy next winter, consider all antibiotic reducing options and think of the health of your family and the consumers of the foods you produce.

Contact Munster Bovine on 022 - 43228 if you are interested in milk recording and wish to avail of the Dairygold Sustainability Bonus, or your milk advisor, or Lo-call 1890 200 840.