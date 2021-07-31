Glanbia's 'living proof' strategy to aim for Net Zero Carbon by 2050

Glanbia Ireland has pledged to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from its processing sites by 2030, and will work with dairy farmers towards a similar cut in carbon intensity from milk production.

The ambitious targets are laid out in the company’s ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy launched after more than a year of planning.

The more than 6,000 Irish farms supplying Glanbia Ireland will all have a nutrient management plan, soil testing and fertiliser programme, and must be certified to a high animal welfare standard, by 2025.

All farms in priority areas for water quality action will have water quality plans in place by 2025.

The company’s overall ambition is to reach Net Zero Carbon by no later than 2050 (in line with the Irish Government’s commitment to have greenhouse gas emissions balanced or exceeded by their removal, in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill).

The company, which employs more than 2,000, says its long-term, science-based targets include achieving carbon-neutral status for six of its main production sites.

Strategy

The strategy also focuses on soil health and nutrition, improving the nutritional quality of the product portfolio, reducing and recycling packaging, and limiting waste.

Promoting diversity and inclusion in a fair, safe and progressive working environment is included in the strategy.

Specific targets include 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging on consumer-facing brands, by 2025.

The company will reduce plastic usage by 15% by 2025, and 25% by 2030, and will maintain a zero level of waste to landfill.

There is a company target to halve food waste by 2030.

All inputs must be responsibly sourced by 2030.

Internationally recognised “Greener World Animal Welfare Approved Standards” certification will be introduced on the more than 6,000 Irish farms supplying Glanbia, by 2025 (3,000 dairy farms that supply milk for the Truly Grass Fed range already have this certification).

Glanbia says 98% of its dairy suppliers are already certified under the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme.

There is 96% participation in the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme of advice to farmers on addressing water quality issues.

Biodiversity

In its Operation Biodiversity, 81,000 native Irish trees and hedgerow units were planted since December 2020; 100,000 plantings is the target by December, 2021.

In Glanbia’s Operation PolliNation, 1,600 members of the public signed up to the Pollinator Pledge, and 2,500 packs of wildflower seeds were distributed free of charge.

In Glanbia’s Operation WildNation, more than 1,200 entries were received in the Colour Me Wild inter-schools colouring competition from pupils nationwide.

The Glanbia Ireland Avonmore brand has moved 12 million 1.75 litre cartons from fossil fuel plastics to plant-based plastics.

Since joining FoodCloud in 2018, Glanbia Ireland has donated 199.8 tonnes of food, equating to more than 475,000 meals, 639 tonnes of avoided carbon dioxide equivalent, and €599,000 worth of food.

All manufacturing sites have been certified to ISO14001 (Environment Management System), and all ingredient manufacturing sites are certified to ISO5001 (Energy Management System).

There is 100% green electricity consumption at Glanbia manufacturing sites, and the company has cut carbon emissions from operations by 45% since 2000.