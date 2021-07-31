Contribution of greyhound racing industry highlighted in new report 

The significant contribution made by the greyhound racing industry to the Irish exchequer and rural employment has been highlighted in a new report published by Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI).

The report, compiled by consultant economist Jim Power, shows the industry made a net contribution to the Irish economy of €132.3m in 2019 and supported 4,150 full-time and part-time jobs.

An additional 6,211 active greyhound owners derived economic benefit from the industry in 2019, the last full year of activity before the Covid-19 pandemic emerged.

An investment of a further €117.8m was made by greyhound owners in 2019 in preparing and racing greyhounds.

While Covid-19 restrictions have resulted in a significant decrease in activity and revenue during 2020 and 2021, GRI expects to return to pre-pandemic activity and attendances in 2023.

Welfare

The report also contains details on the care and welfare initiatives progressed by GRI during the past two years, including the provision of care and foster care centres; the introduction of an expanded inspection programme for greyhound establishments; the operation of a Greyhound Injuries Support Scheme; and the commissioning of the Rásaíocht Con Éireann Traceability System.

3,995 greyhounds also have been rehomed since 2019 with the support of GRI and the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust.

“The greyhound industry is going through a very challenging period, but the economic, financial, and employment contribution remains significant,” said Frank Nyhan, chairman GRI.

“The challenges experienced in recent years by the industry include declining attendances, the closure of some tracks for economic reasons, Brexit and adverse publicity in relation to welfare and other practices within the industry.

“The ongoing challenge for GRI is to continue the development of a commercial greyhound racing industry built on a consumer-focused and high-quality entertainment product, which meets the highest possible international regulatory and welfare standards.”

Covid-19

Mr Nyhan said Covid-19 represented a “significant challenge” for the industry, but as restrictions ease, activity levels are expected to recover.

“In 2019, 462,709 patrons attended race meetings, and it is difficult to see that total being surpassed in 2022,” he continued.

“However, provided the public and private greyhound stadia are put on a sound commercial footing, and there is a continuance of the aggressive approach to regulating the sector it is anticipated that attendance levels will reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023.”

Meanwhile, the report contains a county-by-county breakdown of the 6,211 active owners across the island of Ireland with Cork leading the way, accounting for 890 or 15% of the overall number followed by Tipperary (669, 11.3%), Kerry (599, 10.1%), Limerick (540, 9.1%), Wexford (314, 5.3%) and Kilkenny (286, 4.8%.).

Tipperary accounts for 12.5% (50) of the 400 active trainers in Ireland followed by Cork (38, 9.5%), Kerry (34, 8.5%), Limerick (30, 7.5%), Wexford (21, 5.25%) and Tyrone (19, 4.75%).

In 2019 and 2020, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine paid €16.8m to the greyhound industry through the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund.

It also increased the allocation to €19.2m in 2021 to provide general support to the industry and to enable it to deal with Covid-19.

In 2020, the total prize money granted was €6.11m 81% of which was contributed by GRI.