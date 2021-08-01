95 acre roadside farm west of Cork city arrives on the market 

Located on the main road (N22) just 20km directly west of Cork City centre, a 94.8-acre non-residential farm represents a very attractive option that will suit a variety of potential purchasers

The roadside holding is in the townland of Currahaly, on the western edge of the hamlet of Farran.

It’s a much sought-after area, being so close to the city as well as being connected to an excellent road system.

The N22 is a recently upgraded national primary route that links Cork city to Macroom and Tralee.

It also links up with the Ballincollig bypass motorway and the Cork ring-road system just a few kilometres from where this farm is situated.

Ovens is 6km away, Lissarda is 14km and Macroom is 18km from here.

According to the selling agent – Blarney-based Dan Fleming – this is a good quality piece of land in an area where few substantial holdings have come on the market recently.

“It’s all laid out in grass,” says Dan, “and it’s good land – in fine square fields.”

One of the advantages the property has is its extensive road frontage, from two public roads.

“There are two entrances into it,” says Dan. “Both of them are off the main road so it can be sold in either one or two lots.”

Interest

The level of interest is very hard to gauge just yet, having only just come on the market, but one would imagine that, despite the attraction of selling the farm in two lots, the rarity of getting so much land in such a convenient spot would mitigate towards the possibility of the farm being sold in its entirety.

“It’s in a vein of land that would be noted for its quality,” Dan adds.

“It could be used for anything but its location on the side of the main road is ideal.”

There are no entitlements going with the property and the selling agents expect that it will go well.

Its location is excellent, it is available to purchase in either one or two lots and the asking price of €10,000/acre would appear to be more than attractive.