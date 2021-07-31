45 acre coastal holding near Kinsale ticks all the boxes

Rich dominates in the coastal areas south-west of Cork city and any substantial blocks of quality land that appear on the market in this area tend to attract strong interest and strong prices.

For sale with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services, a 45-acre coastal non-residential farm at Lispatrick Lower near Kinsale ticks all the boxes, as well as having its own private beach.

How important a factor this unusual feature will be in the final price achieved is unknown.

There’s no doubt that many investors would love to own a sweet chunk of coastline in this sought-after part of the world, but getting permission to live on it is another day’s work entirely.

The selling agents say there has been a 'good reaction' to the property so far.

In the meantime, the real business at hand is that of the agricultural land on offer.

“It’s excellent land,” says Ernest Forde. “It’s top quality and I’d say that there isn’t an inch of waste on it.”

The property – currently in spring barley – is just 9km south of Kinsale at the beginning of the famous Old Head of Kinsale peninsula and close to Garretstown Beach, with spectacular views back towards Kinsale.

The property is divided by the public road into two separate lots.

With approximately 11 acres across the road from the ‘sea’ side, the selling agents estimate that this farm is probably more likely to be sold in individual lots rather than as an entire holding.

“We’ve been getting a good reaction to the property so far,” says Ernest, “from both farmers and non-farmers. I’d hope that it would go well.”

The price expectation is “in excess of €15,000 per acre”, which is a reasonable one for the location and quality of the land.