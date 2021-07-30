Badger cull to be considered in Northern Ireland to combat bTB

The Stormont executive in Northern Ireland is considering a badger cull to combat the provinces growing TB problem.

Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA has started a public consultation in which he has outlined a series of measures. €46.8). The disease costs the taxpayer up to £40m ( €46.8m) a year and Mr Poots said the plans were far-reaching and based on science.

"Doing nothing is not an option," he said.

The Minister opened the consultation at the Greenmount campus of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise.

He added: "Spending £40m (€46.8m) a year on bovine TB (bTB) and actually seeing the rates going up year on year is not sustainable. We have to take action.

"That action will ensure that many cows are not slaughtered because of bTB and that we'll have a healthier wildlife population.

"There are aspects of it that are controversial but if we want to get on top of it and eliminate the disease we have to take radical steps."

About half of the £40m figure is spent on compensating farmers for animals with the disease.

Strategy

In the new TB strategy, it is proposed that the rates paid to farmers should change.

Currently, farmers get 100% of the animals' market value. That will drop to 75% and there will be a cap on compensation set at £5,000 (€5846) for each animal removed. It is hoped to eradicate TB in Northern Ireland by 2021.

Badger culling is currently used on a limited basis in the Republic of Ireland to curb the spread of TB.

Supported by scientific research, the current policy is to vaccinate badgers to prevent disease outbreaks and to cull badgers where necessary in response to outbreaks in areas where epidemiological investigations have demonstrated the link between badgers and TB breakdowns on cattle farms.

In a parliamentary reply by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to Kilkenny/Carlow TD Kathleen Funchion, the Minister said areas, where badger culling may previously have taken place, are being incorporated into the badger vaccination programme on an ongoing basis but only when any underlying disease spread to cattle from wildlife has been suppressed."

He added: "Since the commencement of badger vaccination in 2018, 19,079 Km2 of land has been switched to vaccination on a phased basis and this will continue.

"My department is currently collaborating with University College Dublin and the University of Waginengen to validate the efficacy of vaccination in the field and to model where higher risks exist at a local farm level which will support better targeting of TB controls in future years."