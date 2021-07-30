Cattle rearing farms have the lowest average direct payments

Market income (earnings before direct payments are included) continued below zero on the average drystock farm in 2020, according to the recently released Teagasc National Farm Survey results.

On average, these farms do not make a profit from production, and are heavily dependent on direct payments.

Cattle rearing farms were found to have the lowest average direct payments (DPs), at €14,207 per farm, but were still the most reliant on these payments, which on average were 157% of the family farm income (FFI, gross output plus direct payments, minus direct and overhead costs).

Even so, this was a slight improvement on 2019, which had the highest-on-record direct payments to family farm income ratio.

The 157% in 2020 indicates that the average suckler farm, with direct payments of €14,207, spent €5,170 of those direct payments over the course of the year to cover the farm’s operating loss.

The situation is similar on “cattle other” farms (which are mostly cattle finishing farms).

On average, these farms had gross output of €50,991, including €16,964 of direct payments, and total costs of €36,177, to leave family farm income at €14,813.

Therefore, their average direct payment in 2020 of €16,964 was 115% of their average FFI.

Sheep and tillage

There was a marked 2020 improvement for sheep farms in 2020, with the contribution of DPs to FFI falling from 132 to 103%, year-on-year.

Overall, the value of direct payments to Irish farmers in 2020 decreased by 3%, due to a combination of small reductions across supports such as the Basic Payment Scheme and GLAS.

On average, the total direct payment received per farm in 2020 was €17,850.

Due to their size, dairy and tillage farms on average receive the highest farm direct payment.

However, dairy and tillage farms are the least reliant on such payments as a source of income.

The average direct payment received on dairy farms in 2020 remained stable at €20,430, comprising only 28% of the average dairy FFI.

Direct payments on tillage farms accounted for 79% of their average FFI in 2020, at €25,729 (the 79% is up three percentage points from the 2019 figure).

Sheep farms received the highest GLAS payment, on average, across farms, at €2,184 in 2020.

Cattle and tillage farms received average payments under the scheme of approximately €1,700 and €1,800 respectively, with the average dairy farm receiving €551 in 2020.

GLAS

More than one-third of all farms participated in GLAS in 2020, the highest proportion being sheep farms, at 50%.

The Basic Payment accounted for 80% of all payments received on the average dairy farm in 2020. The equivalent figure on tillage farms was 76%, with the share on drystock farms ranging from 53 to 63%.

Agri-environmental schemes tend to be more important on drystock farms than on dairy and tillage farms, accounting for 10-12% of total payments on average in 2020.

Payments received under the Areas of Natural Constraints scheme were also of relatively more importance on drystock farms, representing 12-15% of the total payments received, on average.

System-specific payments such as the BDGP, BEEP-S, Beef Finisher Payment, and Sheep Welfare Scheme were also significant across systems.