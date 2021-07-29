‘TAMS costings review must include tranche 22 applications’

IFA says review is in line with increased costs
‘TAMS costings review must include tranche 22 applications’

The Department of Agriculture carried out a costings review and implemented the changes when tranche 23 of TAMS opened last Saturday. Picture; David Creedon/Anzenberger. 

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 17:00

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue that the review of the reference costings for grant-aided work under the TAMS on-farm investment scheme has been completed.

The Department of Agriculture carried out this costings review, and the changes will be implemented from the opening of TAMS tranche 23, which commenced on July 24.

Speaking after a meeting with the Department, Mr Biggins said that materials such as steel, timber and concrete have seen steep price increases this year, up to 40% in some cases.

“The costings increase means that farmers will receive a grant that reflects the investment costs incurred,” he continued.

“TAMS tranche 22 closed for applications last Friday and applicants should be included.

“To not do so will put them at a substantial financial disadvantage.” 

Keeping pace

Meanwhile, IFA says that in order to keep pace with rising costs, the review of costings will need to be repeated and the findings ready for implementation upon the opening of TAMS tranche 24 in November.

“The Minister for Agriculture must ensure that all applicants who have applied in tranche 22 get the opportunity to avail of the revised costings retrospectively,” said Mr Biggins.

“He must ensure that the costings are reviewed again for tranche 24 to keep pace with current price inflation.”

Read More

TAMS reference costs increase ‘hopelessly inadequate’ says ICMSA

More in this section

New CEO appointed at Munster Bovine New CEO appointed at Munster Bovine
Quay extension in Castletownbere set for completion Quay extension in Castletownbere set for completion
First interim report on implementation of Project Woodland published First interim report on implementation of Project Woodland published
Lodge Bogs

New scheme will improve environmental quality of land around raised bogs

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices