‘TAMS costings review must include tranche 22 applications’

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue that the review of the reference costings for grant-aided work under the TAMS on-farm investment scheme has been completed.
The Department of Agriculture carried out this costings review, and the changes will be implemented from the opening of TAMS tranche 23, which commenced on July 24.
Speaking after a meeting with the Department, Mr Biggins said that materials such as steel, timber and concrete have seen steep price increases this year, up to 40% in some cases.
“The costings increase means that farmers will receive a grant that reflects the investment costs incurred,” he continued.
“TAMS tranche 22 closed for applications last Friday and applicants should be included.
“To not do so will put them at a substantial financial disadvantage.”
Meanwhile, IFA says that in order to keep pace with rising costs, the review of costings will need to be repeated and the findings ready for implementation upon the opening of TAMS tranche 24 in November.
“The Minister for Agriculture must ensure that all applicants who have applied in tranche 22 get the opportunity to avail of the revised costings retrospectively,” said Mr Biggins.
“He must ensure that the costings are reviewed again for tranche 24 to keep pace with current price inflation.”