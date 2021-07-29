New CEO appointed at Munster Bovine

Dr Doreen Corridan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Mallow based farm services provider, Munster Bovine.

She is expected to take up the new position on Monday, August 23 next.

Dr Corridan has been Head of Technical and on the senior management team of Munster Bovine since 2007.

She has played a key role in the development of the Munster Herd Health programme in line with company and national strategies working closely with key industry stakeholders.

She and her team overhauled the milk recording reports, making them far more user-friendly and easier to identify cows for retention and breeding replacements.

Key driver

The newly appointed CEO was also a key driver in the development of FarmOps - the platform that integrates all Munster Bovine services into one and helps dairy and beef herdowners to meet their sustainability commitments going forward.

She has served as a board director with the National Cattle Breeding Centre Limited (NCBC) and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

“Doreen is extremely passionate about the growth and development of Munster Bovine for the benefit of its shareholders/farmer customers," said Munster Bovine Chairman, Richard Hinchion.

"She has developed excellent technical knowledge covering the Company’s AI, Milk recording and Herd Health services.

“She has also forged strong relationships with various stakeholders of Munster Bovine along with a range of organisations within the Agri sector.

“I would like to congratulate Doreen on her appointment and wish her every success with her role in leading Munster Bovine to deliver on its future objectives.”

Munster Bovine

Munster Bovine is one of Ireland’s largest farm services providers.

Headquartered in Ballyvorisheen, Mallow the business provides superior genetics and related products and services to herd owners across Munster.