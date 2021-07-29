Lamb prices remain unchanged as intake holds tight 

There is no change in the lamb prices at the factories for this week with the intake remaining tight relative to the requirement of the processors, which is underpinning the trade.

Most of the factories are offering 600cents/kg plus the usual bonus payments for quality, worth a further 10 cents/kg with up to 620 cents/kg on offer at one of the processors, as the trade in general remains unchanged from last week.

An easing in the prices on offer which was feared in the aftermath of the Eid festival celebrations has not materialised as the markets for lamb remain strong and supplies are continuing to be tight.

Producers are usually on guard against a tightening in the price at this point in the season with larger offerings of lambs for the trade and some easing of demand due to the holiday season, neither of which has impacted on the trade so far this year.

There was an easing of the trade at some of the live sales at the marts on Monday, while others reported a similar pattern to last week.

There was a small entry of 300 head at Corrin Mart where the prices were slightly easier at a top call of €103 over for the butcher's lambs.

Prices

A pen of nine weighing 49kgs sold for €152, while a pen of ten weighing 58kgs sold for €160 and a pair of lambs weighing 56 kgs sold for €158.

The factory type lambs sold for up to €88 over.

There was 600 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday where the trade was unchanged.

Butchers paid up to €88 over with a pen of ten weighing 50kgs selling for €138.

A pen of twenty-two weighing 52kgs sold for €139.

A pen of ten weighing 49kgs made €133 and a pen of thirty-nine weighing 48kgs sold for €132.

The factory lambs sold for up to €80 over.