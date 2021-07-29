Lamb prices remain unchanged as intake holds tight 

Most of the factories are offering 600cents/kg
Lamb prices remain unchanged as intake holds tight 

A pen of lambs at Kenmare Mart recently. File Picture. 

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 14:00
Martin Ryan

There is no change in the lamb prices at the factories for this week with the intake remaining tight relative to the requirement of the processors, which is underpinning the trade.

Most of the factories are offering 600cents/kg plus the usual bonus payments for quality, worth a further 10 cents/kg with up to 620 cents/kg on offer at one of the processors, as the trade in general remains unchanged from last week.

An easing in the prices on offer which was feared in the aftermath of the Eid festival celebrations has not materialised as the markets for lamb remain strong and supplies are continuing to be tight.

Producers are usually on guard against a tightening in the price at this point in the season with larger offerings of lambs for the trade and some easing of demand due to the holiday season, neither of which has impacted on the trade so far this year.

There was an easing of the trade at some of the live sales at the marts on Monday, while others reported a similar pattern to last week.

There was a small entry of 300 head at Corrin Mart where the prices were slightly easier at a top call of €103 over for the butcher's lambs.

Prices 

A pen of nine weighing 49kgs sold for €152, while a pen of ten weighing 58kgs sold for €160 and a pair of lambs weighing 56 kgs sold for €158.

The factory type lambs sold for up to €88 over.

There was 600 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday where the trade was unchanged.

Butchers paid up to €88 over with a pen of ten weighing 50kgs selling for €138.

A pen of twenty-two weighing 52kgs sold for €139.

A pen of ten weighing 49kgs made €133 and a pen of thirty-nine weighing 48kgs sold for €132.

The factory lambs sold for up to €80 over.

Read More

What are the next steps with CAP from 2023 to 2027?

More in this section

Quay extension in Castletownbere set for completion Quay extension in Castletownbere set for completion
First interim report on implementation of Project Woodland published First interim report on implementation of Project Woodland published
Agri fatality rates eight times higher than other Irish industries Agri fatality rates eight times higher than other Irish industries
Lamb prices remain unchanged as intake holds tight 

New CEO appointed at Munster Bovine

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices