Steady trading as cattle prices are maintained at the factories

The positive for beef finishers is that the prices at the factories have been maintained across all categories.

The increase in the supply, which has lifted by up to 4,000 head/week, coupled with the approach of August, had created fears of a possible tightening in the prices on offer from the processors.

On the processor side, while the upward movement in the prices has been stalled, there is strong demand for cattle to supply the beef markets.

The factory bosses are aware that any easing of the prices could be counterproductive if it resulted in a drop in the intake and resulted in increased pressure on getting sufficient supply to the orders on hand.

This HEX Cow born in May 2018 with LMX calf born in June 2021 sold for €1,840 at Roscrea Mart on Friday last. Picture: James Treacy.

So for the moment, it is steady trading on the quoted prices which are unchanged for this week.

The steers continue on a base of 425cents/kg.

It has become more difficult to get above that, although there are some reports of a few deals being secured at a base of 430cents/kg, while by and large, the view of the factories appears to be that they don't have to pay the extra to get sufficient cattle this week.

Heifer prices are following the same pattern of trade. They are on a base of 430cents/kg which is being tightly adhered to for the majority of the supply and deals on a base of 435cents/kg are more the exception than the rule.

The overall supply of finished cattle for the year is forecast to be well down on recent years, but the general movement towards slaughtering at earlier ages is also bringing forward future supplies.

The year-to-date intake at the factories is running at 70,000 head less than in 2020.

The intake for last week was 32,994 head, which was 2,400 head lower than for the same week in 2020.

With the exception of the young bulls the lower supply is showing across all of the main categories.

There were 14,115 steers supplied last week, which is back 1,000 head on 2020, while the heifer intake at 8,650 head was lower by 300 head and the cows at 7,381 head back by 1,200 head.

The exception was the young bulls, which at 2,147 head was nearly 300 head higher than in 2020.

The prices for the R grade young bulls are on par with the steers at 425cents/kg.

The cow prices are also holding steady, having slipped back a few cents in recent weeks.

There is strong demand for cows as the catering trade opens up more both at home and overseas.

The quality R grade cows are making up to 390cents/kg with the O grade ranging 360-375cents/kg in general and up to 380cents/kg for the better quality animals.