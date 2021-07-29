No change in pig price this week as beef the popular choice for BBQs

Factory demand is seasonally low with no massive appetite for additional numbers 
No change in pig price this week as beef the popular choice for BBQs

The good weather has seen more demand for beef than pork and as a result pig price is static. File Picture. 

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 18:00

Pig prices remain static this week after most pig farmers took between 8-4c/kg price drop during the month of July.

Factory demand is seasonally low in the past week with no massive appetite for additional numbers.

Last week’s throughput at 69,025 is a reflection of this sluggish demand, with weekly kill numbers exceeding 70,000 most weeks this year to date.

Karro in particular in Cookstown NI have put back pigs from their regular ROI suppliers.

All processors of pigs and pigmeat report that pigmeat is slower to move in the warm weather with other meats, beef, in particular, gaining most from BBQ season.

The situation across Europe remains difficult with a sluggish return to tourism and very poor expert demand from China.

Ireland’s percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 107% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing July 17.

Factory pig throughput in the Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending July 25, 2021 was 71,161 head which was 2,912 more than the previous week and 3,786 more than in the corresponding week in 2020.

  • Export Plants:

€1.62/kg-€1.66/kg in Rosderra and Kepak;

€1.68/kg-€1.72/kg in Dawn Pork & Bacon;

€1.66/kg-€1.72kg in Stauntons;

€1.66/kg - €1.70/kg in Karro (Cookstown).

  • Sows: €0.82-€0.92c/kg.

  • Slaughterings July 25:

Sows:1,576.

Read More

Quay extension in Castletownbere set for completion

More in this section

Lodge Bogs New scheme will improve environmental quality of land around raised bogs
New CEO appointed at Munster Bovine New CEO appointed at Munster Bovine
Quay extension in Castletownbere set for completion Quay extension in Castletownbere set for completion
No change in pig price this week as beef the popular choice for BBQs

‘TAMS costings review must include tranche 22 applications’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices