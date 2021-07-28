First interim report on implementation of Project Woodland published

The first interim report on the implementation of Project Woodland has been published.

The report was submitted to the Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett by the Project Board overseeing the implementation of the Project.

It will produce the second and third interim reports in October and December of this year and bi-monthly until the conclusion of the Project.

The purpose of the interim reports is to give feedback to members of the working groups across the whole scope of the project; to keep stakeholders and the general public apprised of developments; and to make recommendations to the Minister on next steps.

Meanwhile, two particular recommendations that require “immediate action” have been identified:

The need for a regulatory review on forestry licencing in Ireland. A tender for a review team comprising legal, planning and environmental expertise is being published this week on the Government’s eTenders website;

A consultation plan for the development of a new National Forest Strategy.

“I want to thank the four members of the Project Board for their work in producing this,” added the Minister.

“I would also like to thank the four working group chairs and each of the members for their input.

“None of this work is easy and there are no silver bullets but the collaboration between stakeholders is obvious from the report.

“I look forward to discussing this in more detail with them as we drive on to the next stage in implementing this Project.”

The Minister also published the Project Charter which draws together the scope, objectives, and responsibilities of the project participants and lays out a framework for management and oversight.