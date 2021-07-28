Attractive 50 acre residential farm in Kerry comes onto the market 

Located at Maglass West, roughly equidistant from Tralee and Castleisland (8km from each), a 50-acre residential farm with a huge length of road frontage is new to the market with Castleisland-based auctioneer Mannix Property Services.

The holding should create a stir in a part of the world where there are plenty of active and retired farmers on the lookout for an opportunity such as this one.

The farm’s enormous road frontage (some 1.25km in total) means that it lends itself to sub-division and there’s a good likelihood in this case that it will be sold in separate lots.

According to the selling agent Brendan Mannix, the 20 acres at the southern end of the holding represents the best of the land but there are no areas that won’t benefit greatly from improvement works such as drainage and reseeding.

The price expectation for this residential farm is a very reasonable €500,000 (€10,000/acre).

Although there is bound to be strong interest from the farming sector in this property, the two clients showing the strongest level of interest so far are, according to Brendan, from a non-farming background.

“You would expect local dairy farmers to be interested in this property, seeking to add onto their holdings,” says Brendan.

“That may still turn out to be the case but just at the moment, most of the interest is from a non-farming background.”

There is no doubt that a property such as this will attract straightforward investment (as we’ve seen so many times recently), but there is an old single-storey house on the property and that is a part of the overall holding that has the potential to make a good deal of money.

Such a convenient countryside location just a kilometre from the main road will attract plenty of ordinary people seeking to distance-work in the country.

“I do have several parties that would love to buy the house,” says Brendan, “so if I met somebody that didn’t want to pay for the value of the house and only wanted the land, we’d certainly look at that as well but we’d have to make sure that the two would tie together and not be left with one or the other.”

This executor sale comes with some minor entitlements, details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.

The price expectation is a very reasonable €500,000 (€10,000/acre).