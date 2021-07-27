Co-ownership and death: Where do I stand? 

Dear Karen,

I bought a property in 2015 with my then girlfriend. Two years later we split up and we came to an agreement that she would stay in the house and on that basis she would discharge the mortgage as I had to rent elsewhere.

We did not keep in contact after we broke up. Recently, I learned from a mutual friend that she passed away.

There was a mortgage protection policy in place and I note the deeds say we are registered as tenants in common in equal shares.

What does this mean exactly? What is the position in respect of the house now? What happens to my ex-girlfriend’s share? Can I sell the house?

This is a most unfortunate situation. I wish to express my deepest sympathies to you.

In the case of a tenancy in common, the co-owner that dies can leave their share to another person under their will, or their next of kin on intestacy.

A will

Firstly, it would need to be established whether or not your ex-girlfriend left a will or not.

If she left a will, it would pass to whomever she nominated to give the property to in her will.

If she did not leave a will, it would pass according to the rules of intestacy.

So for example, if she was married with no children, it would pass to her spouse. If she was not married and had a child or children, it would pass to her child or children in equal shares.

If she did not leave a spouse or child, it would pass to her parents if they have survived her, in equal shares.

If she died with no spouse, child or parent, then it would pass to her brothers and sisters in equal shares.

You should follow up here with your bank in respect of the life protection policy and see if this was in place and was being paid up until the date of death and if so, the mortgage should be redeemed by the life assurance policy.

It may be necessary to instruct a solicitor to write to your ex-girlfriend’s next of kin to see whether or not she left a will, to identify who is entitled to her share of the property.

You own the property with whoever has inherited her share in the property.

Obviously, it is not ideal that you now own a property with someone you may not know and as it is not practical to subdivide a section of a house like one can do with land, there are three options available to you and her estate:

You buy out the Estate/person entitled to your ex-girlfriend's share of the property. This might mean that you have to re-mortgage the property;

The Estate/person entitled to your ex-girlfriend's share buys out your share in the house if they are in a position to do so.

Probably the most practical solution would be to place the property on the market and divide the proceeds of sale in equal shares. If her Estate/beneficiary is not agreeable to doing this, you can make an application to partition the property through an application to the Courts without the need for consent or agreement from the other co-owner.

Sale and division

This allows at least one of the individual owners to petition the court to divide the property and force the sale.

Distribution of the net proceeds is then made to you and the person or persons who have inherited her share.

It should be avoided if possible as this process is somewhat time-consuming and expensive.

Anyone who does not want this matter to proceed may file an objection to the court but normally their objection would be overturned as the other owner has a right to force the sale of the property.

Partition proceedings should be viewed as a last resort when there is basically no cooperation among co-owners. It would be best to try and reach an agreement with the family when you feel is the appropriate time to make a contact with them in this regard.

Another less costly option would be to hire a mediator to work out an agreement rather than pursuing litigation in such a situation.

If you are buying a property with someone and you are not married, it is always prudent to put a co-ownership agreement in place and also to put wills in place.

This can deal with what happens to the property in the event of the relationship breaking down and/or death.