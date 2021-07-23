Biodiversity officer to be appointed in new Bord Bia partnership 

A new partnership between Bord Bia and the National Biodiversity Centre will support companies in identifying and implementing smart biodiversity targets in line with the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan 2021-2025.

Protecting and enhancing biodiversity has been a key focus of the Origin Green programme since its establishment in 2012 and the initiative will support over 300 Origin Green companies to develop measurable biodiversity strategies for their own businesses.

Bord Bia will fund a dedicated biodiversity officer at the National Biodiversity Data Centre to provide expertise and guidance on Origin Green member companies' biodiversity plans.

The Officer will provide advice to Bord Bia over the coming months on initiatives related to pollinator-biodiversity, support Origin Green members in identifying and implementing pollinator-biodiversity initiatives, and develop online resources such as evidence-based guideline documents, information leaflets, presentations, and case studies.

Bord Bia has also launched its new ‘Pathways to Nature Restoration and Resilience - Biodiversity Target Guidance’ for Origin Green members to help them identify and implement smart biodiversity targets.

Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green at Bord Bia, said the appointment of the Biodiversity Officer and the launch of new guidelines builds on the considerable success achieved by Origin Green member companies to date.

“We know that biodiversity and pollination are crucial to a healthy environment and sustainable agriculture, and the Origin Green programme has long been committed to supporting companies in protecting and enhancing Ireland’s unique biodiversity,” she added.

“The number of Origin Green member companies setting biodiversity targets has been increasing steadily since 2017.

“To date, Origin Green members have committed to over 104 biodiversity targets and with the support offered by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, we plan to double the number of biodiversity targets set by members over the next three years.”