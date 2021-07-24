Alternatives to plastic for covering maize explored

Along with the impending disappearance of peat moss and briquettes (due to Bórd na Móna ceasing peat harvesting), Ireland may soon have to manage without plastic covering to protect maize crops at sowing time.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said every effort must be made to find sustainable alternatives for covering maize that do not have the negative impact of plastic.

“I am happy to engage with the sector in any way I can”, he said in the Dáil last week (July 15).

“We will look at any means by which we can support the industry to adjust to this.” He confirmed that national regulations prohibiting the use of single-use plastics recently signed into force by Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamonn Ryan, in keeping with EU Council Directive 2019/904, include films of the type used to cover newly sown maize.

“I understand that the industry is developing alternative products for use in the sowing of maize that will comply with new requirements set down by this EU Directive”, said Minister McConalogue.

EU Directive

He said the EU directive on single-use plastics was adopted in June 2020, to prevent and reduce the impact of certain plastic products on the environment, particularly on the aquatic environment and human health, and to promote the transition to a circular (recycling) economy.

The EU directive was required to be transposed into national law and applied as of July 3.

“We can all agree that the directive is important because 80% of marine litter is composed of plastic items, and plastic does accumulate in our oceans and on our beaches and has a significant impact of which we have all become increasingly aware and to which we must respond,” said Minister McConalogue.

“Obviously, this can present challenges but we must be cognisant of the impact of what we do as well.

Engagement

He said he will continue to engage with the agriculture sector in any way he can to support it to adjust to the single-use plastics ban.

Of the 14,500 hectares of maize grown in Ireland, the covering of crops at sowing (which costs about €300 per hectare) is the option chosen for about 90% of maize crops, with only 10% sown uncovered.

Yields of covered maize tend to be far more stable, higher and more weather-resistant.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine recommenced trials of uncovered maize in 2020, to identify varieties better suited to Irish growing conditions that do not require plastic covering.

This Minister said the results will build on the 2015 recommended list in which a high-performing uncovered variety was identified, and which is currently available on the Irish market for growers.

Dáil proceedings

The Minister was answering a Dáil question from Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú, who said alternative means need to be looked at.

He said he has spoken to a number of contractors and farmers who have invested in machinery that can only be used with these types of maize plastic, costing an outlay of approximately €80,000.

“If there are alternatives that are fit for purpose, this discussion needs to be had very quickly.”

He called on Minister McConalogue to engage with the people affected, to reach some sort of interim solution for them in order that maize production is not affected.