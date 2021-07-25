Beef Data and Genomics Programme still has high drop-out rate

The high rate of dropouts has continued from the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), which is the core dedicated support scheme for the beef sector.

The BDGP was launched in 2015 to inject up to €52m per annum for six years into the suckler beef sector, while accelerating genetic improvement and improving environmental sustainability.

Of the original 29,862 applicants, only 19,084 participants have made it all the way through the six-year scheme and into the transition BDGP in 2021.

Some 4,851 herds withdrew from the BDGP in 2015, and a further 1,172 herds did not submit the required genomic samples in respect of the 2015 scheme year.

In 2016, only 23,218 participants completed the BDGP’s carbon navigator requirement, despite the deadline being extended by one month to November 30.

Scheme

The BDGP provided for six years of payments to participating farmers for the completion of actions that deliver accelerated genetic improvement in the Irish national herd and the improvement of its environmental sustainability.

Along with the carbon navigator, the other main annual requirements have been to put in place at least one stock bull that is genotyped four-star or five-star, or have a set percentage of the AI used on the farm from four-star or five-star bulls.

Applicants using both stock bulls and AI had to achieve both requirements.

There were genetic requirements for female replacements, with set percentages of a participating farmer’s heifers or eligible suckler cows required to be four-star or five-star annually.

Thousands of farmers who signed up for the six-year BDGP contract didn’t fulfill the scheme requirements, and have had any BDGP payments they received clawed back.

Setback

It has been an expensive setback for these dropouts. For those who stayed the course, BDGP payments were on average €1,800 per participant in 2020.

Over and above the direct income benefit, the BDGP has helped to modernise the suckler herd, for example building up the largest beef genotype database in the world.

More than two million Irish cattle now have a valid genotype, which allows Ireland to have extremely accurate pedigrees; quickly analyse newly reported genetic traits and defects; reduce genetic disease risk; and provide insights into the genomics of fertility, feed efficiency, and disease resistance.

Overall, this will have a major impact on food sustainability, farmer livelihoods, and environmental impact.

Genomics has revolutionised the cattle breeding industry in Ireland and globally in recent years, speeding up genetic gain, because animals’ potential in economically important traits can be determined earlier and more accurately.

Perhaps the most unexpected dropouts have been the 1,731 farmers who came through six years of the BDGP but failed to sign up for the transition BDGP scheme in 2021.

Budget and CAP

In Budget 2021, over €40 million was allocated to this extension of the BDGP, as part of the two-year transition between the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy which went to the end of 2020, and the new CAP in 2023.

Last December, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue told farmers eligible to apply for the extended participation there is very little extra effort needed in meeting the requirements for 2021.

Teagasc advised farmers it was a “no-brainer” to sign up for the BDGP extension, for farmers staying in suckling, because the hard work of meeting the annual targets in the scheme had already been achieved.

A total of 20,715 BDGP participants were deemed eligible to roll over their participation into the transition BDGP scheme in 2021. Those participants were asked in December 2020 and again in January 2021 if they wished to roll over into 2021.

They had from December 15, 2020, until January 15, 2021, to sign up.

Covid-19

Due to the ongoing public health emergency, applications were also accepted by means of response to a dedicated SMS text message that was issued to all eligible farmers (if they had agreed to receive SMS text alerts from the Department).

Otherwise, applications were made online.

Letters were issued to all herdowners requesting a reply if they wished to extend their participation in BDGP, along with three separate SMS text messages to those who had signed up for text alerts.

However, there was an 8.35% dropout rate, in contrast to only 2% dropping out of the Green Low Carbon Agri-environmental Scheme (GLAS) transition year, and only about 3% not extending their Organic Farming Scheme contracts.

For those who stayed in the BDGP, the requirements are similar to previous years: to tag and register all their calves; complete surveys; genotype 60% of their animals; complete the Carbon Navigator in September; have at least one four-star or five-star stock bull and/or use AI bulls at least 80% four-star or five-star; and have heifers/eligible suckler 50% four-star or five-star on October 31, 2021.