Kerry wild boar did not have African swine fever

Wild boar, that were killed in East Kerry last month, were free of disease.

The seven feral pigs were running wild in the Mount Eagle area near Cordal in County Kerry.

Six of the seven were euthanised by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) while the last surviving creature was killed a number of days later.

The NPWS said the animals posed a serious risk to agriculture, in particular to cows and pigs, as wild boar can carry and spread diseases including blue tongue and African swine fever.

According to a spokesperson for the NPWS: "It is currently an offence under both, to introduce without a current licence certain species into the wild which may have serious implications for our native flora and fauna. Such releases are not only illegal, but they also pose a very serious threat to the disease-free status of the national herd’’.

Department

The Department of Agriculture says results show that the seven boars did not have African swine fever (ASF).

It says as part of early detection measures for the disease, which can kill up to 100% of animals affected, it carries out surveillance on feral pigs of unknown origin which were removed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and that all test results to date have returned negative results for African swine fever.

The Department of Agriculture urges farmers to remain vigilant for signs of this disease which it says can be spared through illegal feeding of infected pig meat or the movement of infected animals.

Although Ireland has never had an outbreak of ASF, the Department urges farmers to remain vigilant for signs of this devastating disease which can be spread for example ‘’through the illegal feeding of infected pig meat or the movement of infected animals,” it said.

A department spokesperson added: “As part of early detection measures for ASF, the department carries out surveillance on feral pigs of unknown origin which have been removed from the environment by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and all test results to date, including the recent samples collected in Kerry, have returned negative results for ASF.”