National Farm Survey puts spotlight on holding's  performance

The National Farm Survey results have been published for 2020.

These annual statistics are hugely important from an industry level.

The figures can be used as a yardstick to compare the performance of one farm against that of other similar counterparts, to see how you measure up compared to peers.

For instance, the average dairy farm with 82 cows on 154 acres, 117 owned and 37 rented had an average of €220,783 of total sales, including an average of €20,430 of direct payments and made an average of €74,236 profit.

This profit figure is after taking account of €16,456 of depreciation but before deducting loan and finance repayments, improvements, personal living costs or tax.

As it happens dairy farmers on average poured €30,585 of their profits back into investment on their farms.

Apart from and the egotistical notion of pegging yourself against your peers within the same sector, the figures are hugely beneficial to banks and other lending institutions in assessing:

How efficient your operation is;

Whether a business plan prepared in advance of significant investment financed from lending is grounded in some form of reality.

To that end it is also useful particularly in the case of new entrants, or those switching enterprises and looking for finance to get set up, to draw directly from the national farm survey results and other margin analysis work done by Teagasc to support a loan application.

It is an easy sell to a bank where a farmer can reliably demonstrate that their profit is likely to increase following farm investment, particularly where the figures presented are grounded in industry norms.

Remember the banks are always interested in lending money, that is after all their main business, but banks like lending to projects which they can assess as being pretty sure bets, long gone are the days of banks taking a chance on a fella because of his nice personality.

Survey results

Back to the results from the National Farm Survey, cattle farming remains a poor laggard with average farm profits of €9,037 for cattle rearing farms and €14,813 profit for cattle other farms, sheep farmers faired better with average profits of €18,383 and tillage better again at €32,525.

The rise in profitability for sheep farmers over the past number of years is somewhat attributable to the lift from direct payments, from €348/ha in 2015 to €429/ha in 2020, as convergence of basic payment scheme Department of Agriculture payments brings up average payments for farmers which historically how a low payment per hectare.

The data presented also firmly shows that the majority of farms supplement their farm profits with off-farm income.

Even amongst dairy farmers 13% of farm holders now have some form of off-farm job, with 48% of dairy farmer spouses also having an off-farm job.

Amongst all other farm enterprises over one-third of farm holders now have an off-farm income.

Interestingly average land rents paid by dairy farmers amounted to €426/ha (€172/ac), broadly aligned to that paid by tillage farmers at €462/ha and cattle other farms of €418/ha with sheep farmers and cattle rearing farmers having lower land rents of €225 and €260/ha typically reflecting these farming operations run on more marginal land.

Taking the increase in rents payable on the renewal of leases and newly let land over the past number of years, it's likely that the margin from renting land can turn negative when direct payments are excluded.