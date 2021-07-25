Fine 20 acre land parcel arrives onto the market near Kinsale

Small parcels of land in the area to the south and west of Cork city attract a lot of interest.

They are very well located in terms of the Munster capital as well as being in a zone of good quality lands where a healthy farming mix prevails, dominated by the dairying sector.

A fine 20-acre non-residential parcel near Ballinspittle has just come on the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services.

The property is located 2.5km to the southwest of the village of Ballinspittle, close to Garretstown Beach.

Kinsale is 10km away and Cork city is a 30-minute commute from this quality holding.

Tillage

The property is all in one block of excellent tillage land, which is currently planted with spring barley.

The location is quite spectacular too, with excellent sea views and the Old Head of Kinsale visible in the background.

The level of interest has been good so far, according to selling agent Ernest Forde.

“I would expect it to go well,” he says, confirming that there has been an opening offer on the property already.

“Land in that area generally goes very well.

“This property has been in tillage for a few years and it is very good ground. There isn’t any waste at all.

“It would suit a number of possible clients, including hobby farmers but full-time farmers looking to expand their holding are probably more likely to buy it.

“Even a dairy farmer could buy this land for growing grass...it would probably be suitable for growing maize too.

There’s some woodland around it so it is quite sheltered.”

The price expectation is “in excess of €15,000 per acre” – a logical one based on recent sales.