‘Magnificent’ 48 acre residential roadside farm near Kilmallock arrives on the market

In a very buoyant agricultural land market, the words “substantial residential holding in the Golden Vale” should cause a number of clients to stop and listen.

Residential farms of quality don’t come on the market every day of the week.

The blend of agricultural and residential interest will always ensure a spread of interest across farming and non-farming markets and this is, even more, the case in the current property market.

With a record number of people now working from anywhere they want, rural houses have never been more popular; in a world where banks can charge you for holding onto your money, investment in land has never been more tempting.

And, in a world where the agricultural/food sector is one that has benefited most from lockdown policies, quality agricultural land has rarely been so sought after.

Situated 5km from Kilmallock and 8km from Charleville, a 48.5-acre residential farm is new to the market with GVM Auctioneers.

The lands are in one block spread over the townlands of Brickfield and Garranekeagh and, unsurprisingly, are presented for sale in either one or up to three separate lots.

Lot 1 consists of the house on half an acre; Lot 2 is 22.5 acres of land with outbuildings (old milking parlour, cubicle shed, silage pit, open slurry pit, 5 stables & ancillary out-offices); Lot 3 consists of 25 acres of land; Lot 4 is the entire holding.

The selling agents describe the property as a “magnificent residential roadside farm” that consists of excellent Golden Vale grazing lands.

The lands have been re-seeded in the last few years and are laid out in easily managed well-sheltered units, according to the selling agents.

“It’s excellent land,” says Richard Ryan of GVM. “You really wouldn’t get better anywhere in the area...it’s very early days yet, but I’d expect it to go well.”

The residence is a bungalow that was built in the 1980s and has been very well maintained.

It is in excellent condition throughout, set back from the public road, featuring new flooring and new bathrooms.

Accommodation includes an entrance porch, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and four bedrooms.

The asking price for the lot with the bungalow is €225,000+ while the expectation for the land is in excess of €12,000/acre.