Glanbia launches 5G strategic partnership with  Ericsson and Three Ireland

Project will be rolled out at the Kilkenny plant 
Brian Farrell, Engineering Manager, Glanbia Ireland; Ericsson’s Key Account Manager, Robert Stack; and Karl Duffy, Head of Enterprise & Public Sector, Three Ireland. Picture: Jeff Harvey. 

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 13:00

Three Ireland and Ericsson have announced a new strategic partnership with Glanbia Ireland to increase manufacturing efficiency by installing an indoor 5G network at the company’s largest Irish plant.

The new 5G network, inside the cheese plant at Glanbia Ireland’s facility in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, is the first implementation in a live manufacturing environment in Ireland.

It will enable faster and more accurate maintenance tasks on the plant floor and will assist in problem solving, provide for a richer analysis of plant processes and reduce manual administration.

Connectivity

The network is also expected to bring greater connectivity and data security, allowing Glanbia to trial AR and VR applications, and test how 5G can provide enhanced connectivity solutions for their wider production facilities.

“The bespoke opportunities and insights which 5G can provide to organisations and sectors are really exciting to us at Three Ireland, delivering a real step-change from 4G,” said Karl Duffy, Head of Enterprise and Public Sector at Three Ireland.

“We are delighted to partner with Glanbia Ireland and Ericsson on this initiative.

“This is the first indoor 5G network of its kind in Ireland and will deliver real efficiencies for Glanbia.

“The opportunity is there now for companies of all sizes to create a pilot and scale over time.” 

Groundbreaking 

Brian Farrell, Engineering Manager at Glanbia added: “We’re delighted to be involved in this groundbreaking initiative with Three Ireland and Ericsson.

“It’s allowing us to bring to life some of the early learnings from our participation in an EU-funded Horizon 2020 5G project.

“It emphasises the importance of networks as an enabler for Digital Industrial Transformation.

"It will also accelerate the trial and adoption of some innovative Industry 4.0 use cases for us.”

