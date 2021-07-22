Cattle prices are holding steady

It is steady as she goes on the prices for cattle at the factories for this week with the quotes holding at last week's level.

Following the flush of growth on pastures over the past month, cattle have been thriving well in recent weeks and the first of the cattle finished off grass are now moving out in increasing supply each week.

Compared to the average year the grass cattle are at least a month late this year and at least six weeks behind what can be expected from an early spring when cattle get out to grass in early April.

The latest year for cattle coming off the grass in quite a while has fuelled the current prices being paid by the processors with the demand for stock exceeding supply and putting the factories under pressure in filling their orders.

All of the indications are that the brakes may have now been applied to the upward movement in the prices - at least for the present - following the increase in intake over the past two weeks to ease pressure on the processing centres.

Supply

The supply last week increased to 33,601 head, within 2,000 of the same week in 2020.

There were 13,997 steers in the kill, slightly more than the corresponding week last year, as finishers moved to take advantage of the high prices on offer.

Heifers accounted for 8,709 head. There was 2,049 young bulls and 8,276 cows in the intake.

The intake of 33,601 head brought the supply closer to what the factories are likely to require to meet their orders and easing the pressure which has made it possible for them to tighten on the upward movement in the prices.

The steers are being quoted on a base of 425cents/kg for this week, unchanged from last week, but it has become much more difficult to get any extra this week, with reports that very few suppliers are getting deals at 430cents/kg.

Trade

Trade for the heifers is following a similar pattern.

They are on a base of 430cents/kg and suppliers are finding it difficult to get higher.

The quotes for the young bulls have tightened a shade to 420-425cents/kg for R grade.

There had been a slight increase in the number of young bulls going through the plants in recent weeks as processors appeared to be using them to offset some of the shortage in the steer intake.

Nevertheless, the intake has continued well below 2020 levels for the year to date.

The cow trade has also benefited from a period of buoyancy during which the price for the quality R grade cows hit 400cents/kg briefly in recent weeks.

It has become a shade more difficult to get to that level this week.

The R grade cows are being quoted on 390cents/kg with O grade ranging from 360-375cents/kg.