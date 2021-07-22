Lamb prices cool off as temperature rises

While the air and ground temperatures may have hit their peak for 2021 during the week, the lamb prices have been moving in the opposite direction as the trade experienced further cooling off.

The base prices have dropped by around 20cents/kg and some of the processors are cautious about quoting and telling suppliers that they are nervous about the market returns for the coming weeks.

The supplies are in to meet the requirements for the Eid celebrations and numbers on offer to the processors have increased.

No one can argue that it has not been an excellent year to date for producers which made it inevitable that an easing would likely come.

With some factories not quoting for the early days of this week, those showing their hand were offering around 610 cents/kg plus the quality bonus.

Suppliers are reporting that there is not a great appetite for large supplies at the factories.

The trade at the factories was reflected at the live sales at the marts on Monday where in general the prices were back €3-46/head.

There was 300 head on offer at Corrin where the trade was easier than in recent weeks. Butchers paid up to €104 over the lambs.

There was a top price of €158 for a pen of three weighing 54kgs, while a pen of eight weighing 53kgs sold for €157 and a pen of four weighing 51kgs sold for €157.

The factory lambs sold for up to €85 over.

There was 640 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday where the prices were back by up to €6/head.

Butchers paid up to €99 over for the lambs. There was a top price of €148 for a pen of fifteen weighing 49kgs, while a pen of fourteen weighing 50kgs sold for €145 and a pen of ten weighing 51kgs made €143.

The factory lambs sold for up to €83 over.