76 acre farm near Mitchelstown set for online auction in September 

The era of the public auction might be back but not every auction is back on the floor of the auction house just yet.

Cork-city-based agricultural consultants and land agents the Brady Group are taking the online option for the sale of a rare 76-acre non-residential farm located near Mitchelstown in north Cork.

The auction will take place on September 2, next at 2:30pm via their website, www.bradygroup.ie

The farm is located in the townland of Killaclug West, approximately 5km from the bustling market town and industrial base of Mitchelstown and just 3.5km from the Mitchelstown bypass, which links up with the main Cork-Dublin motorway.

It’s a rural location but is exceptionally well connected through the road network, as well as being within commuting distance of Mitchelstown, Fermoy and Mallow.

The property is being presented in its entirety but there are options to purchase in lots, according to the selling agents, who say that the farm is available in lots of eight acres and upwards.

The farm enjoys a significant amount of road frontage and, according to Mike Brady, there is good access to all the fields.

“The lands are well serviced by a farm roadway,” says Mike, “and paddock fencing makes for ease of grassland management.”

He describes the lands as fertile grassland with a proven track record of long grazing seasons.

“This farm would be suitable for a commercial farmer or a hobby farmer,” says Mike, adding that it isn’t short of aesthetic charms either, with many mature trees on site, lending a stately, old-style ambiance to the holding.

Although the farmyard requires a new entrance to be constructed, there is a good collection of useful outbuildings.

These include a livestock shed and feed passage with capacity for up to 70 cows, open silage pits, an open slurry store/dungstead, as well as other general-purpose storage sheds.

The agents are quoting an AMV of €600,000.

And, at just under €8,000 per acre, this level will certainly get people bidding but one would expect the price achieved at the end of the day to be significantly higher.