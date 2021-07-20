Level playing field needed with trade agreements 

A meeting of the EU Council of Agriculture Ministers has taken place and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for New Market Development, Martin Heydon underscored the importance of EU Free Trade Agreements in supporting the development of the Irish and European agri-food sectors, during discussions.

"Ireland has always considered the overall balance of free trade agreements to be largely positive, but we must remain vigilant about the potential impact on sensitive sectors of negotiations with, for example, New Zealand and Australia,” added the Minister.