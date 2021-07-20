Level playing field needed with trade agreements 

A meeting of the EU Council of Agriculture Ministers has taken place and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for New Market Development, Martin Heydon underscored the importance of EU Free Trade Agreements in supporting the development of the Irish and European agri-food sectors, during discussions.

"Ireland has always considered the overall balance of free trade agreements to be largely positive, but we must remain vigilant about the potential impact on sensitive sectors of negotiations with, for example, New Zealand and Australia,” added the Minister.

“We are also ensuring that our farmers achieve a higher level of climate and environmental ambition, and we must ensure that this is not to farmers' detriment when it comes to negotiating free trade agreements."

Meanwhile, he pointed to the EU-Mercosur Agreement as a prime example of the need for a level playing field on trade agreements. 

“We support the Commission’s efforts to have additional, robust, and legally enforceable commitments on environmental and climate action added to this agreement,” Minister Heydon continued.

“These commitments should include a sanction regime for non-compliance including the potential removal of preferential tariff rate quotas.” 

The Council also adopted Conclusions on the EU's Action Plan for the Development of Organic Production.

Trade and sustainability also featured strongly in discussions with US Secretary for Agriculture, Tom Vilsack.

Minister Heydon welcomed the recent improvement in EU-US trade relations brought about by the five-year suspension of tariffs on agricultural products arising from the Boeing and Airbus disputes.

He added: “I look forward to both sides building on this positive development as they tackle the significant trade and climate challenges that lie ahead.”

