‘Rethink Risk’ as ninth annual Farm Safety week gets underway

The ninth annual Farm Safety Week in conjunction with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has kicked off.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Farm Safety at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said it was important that all organisations involved in agriculture continue to raise awareness around the issue.

This year’s initiative focuses on ‘Rethink Risk’ and the Minister highlighted how now is the time for all farmers to stop and think about how they work on their farm.

“We must stop taking chances, stop the old habits and stop condoning bad practice,” he added.

“It is important that all farming organisations encourage farmers to change their behaviours in relation to farm safety.

“While there are many risks in farming, farming does not have to be a dangerous occupation.

“Behavioural change is what is required to prevent many accidents.

“It is a case of being aware of the risks and taking the time to do what is necessary to minimise them.

“Fresh eyes will see risks that farmers have become accustomed to and no longer realise are present.

“Once the risk assessment has been completed, you need to start continuously working to remove and contain all of the risks.”

Risks

Meanwhile, there have been three fatal incidents on Irish farms so far this year, while on average over the last 10 years, there have been 21 fatal incidents.

“Now is the time to redouble our efforts in relation to safety, to continue to reduce the risk and to work towards the behavioural change that is required to keep the rate of fatal incidents down,” Minister Heydon continued.

“No individual action or organisation can solve this difficult problem that impacts so negatively on so many lives each year.

“We must all work together and review our attitude to safety on our farms.

“Farmers need to be reminded to think ‘am I doing enough’ to ensure there are no incidents on their own farm – it is through farmers taking individual action that the number of farm incidents will be reduced”.