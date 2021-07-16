On-line system to record ‘Movement of Organic Fertilisers’ deadline extended to September

The deadline for mandatory use of the Department of Agriculture’s on-line system to record the movement of organic manures has been extended to September 1, 2021.
The on-line system updates and will from that date replace the previous method of submitting paper Record 3 Forms.
Farmers are being reminded that the deadline to declare movements is October 31, 2021 for those who applied for a Nitrates derogation, and December 31, 2021 for all other farmers.
The Department on-line system for recording movements of organic manures will also update the Departments Nitrates & Phosphorus Statements for each farmer periodically through the year to allow them see the effect an export/import has on their overall (cattle only) N&P levels.
N&P Statements for January to May 2021 (cattle only) are now available on the Department’s online system www.agfood.ie
“These statements are particularly useful to allow farmers to plan for the coming year and to ensure compliance with the limits of the Nitrates Regulations, thus avoiding penalties for breaching the limits of 170kgs of Nitrogen per hectare or the limit for those who hold an approved derogation is 250kgs of Nitrogen per hectare,” a spokesperson added.