New EU Forest Strategy ‘puts European forest owners’ commitment at stake'

The European Commission published its EU Forest Strategy for 2030 on Friday.

And according to Copa-Cogeca and ELO, it puts European forest owners’ commitment at stake, because it does not strike a balance between the various functions of forests, between risks and opportunities, and lacks comprehensive concrete actions to support the forest sector.

“The strategy is a real disappointment for European forest owners,” Fanny-Pomme Langue, CEPF Secretary-General on behalf of a coalition including Copa-Cogeca and ELO, said.

“Unfortunately, they feel that it is based more on ideology and emotions than their everyday reality. Forest owners’ endorsement and motivation are crucial for the implementation of any forest-related ideas and measures.

“The adopted text does not allow such endorsement.

“Forest owners see their role in reaching the Green Deal targets and want to work together towards the goal, but they need a holistic political framework that supports their work.”

Meanwhile, most of the EU’s forests are privately owned.

“Therefore, this strategy and its objectives can only be implemented with a real acknowledgment and respect of those that have been their caretakers for generations and of their ownership rights,” she continued.

“Forest owners are choosing the most appropriate forest management option for their land within the limits already set by national legislation and sustainable forward-looking principles.

“As expressed by several forest owners in the ‘Welcome to my forest’ campaign, climate change is the greatest challenge that forests and forest owners face and the only thing that’s certain is uncertainty.

“What forest owners need is political, societal and economic support for their work and efforts, not a strategy that creates even more uncertainty.”

Forestry in Ireland

And speaking about the forestry crisis in Ireland, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) President, Tim Cullinan said farmers have dismissed as spin the comments made by ministers following this week's protest.

“It’s utterly disingenuous of both Minister McConalogue and Hackett to say they had some good news for farmers,” he said.

“They told us nothing new. We protested because of the deep frustration over Government inaction.

"We need emergency legislation to give farmers licences for forest roads and thinning operations”.

Licence backlog

IFA Farm Forestry Chairman Vincent Nally said there are over 6,000 licences in the backlog, with farmers waiting in excess of two years to get a licence to thin or manage their forests.

“There is no good news in this," he added.

"We need targets and we need a guarantee from both ministers that the backlog will be cleared by the end of the year.

“Until we get this guarantee, farmers will maintain the campaign and we will escalate our action.





He said the comments from the Ministers highlight the disconnect between the Government and forest owners.



“Our forests are being devalued while we wait for the Government to commission review after review.

"We have had enough.

"The spin being put out to deflect from the crisis in the sector will not wash with farmers."

The Department’s dashboard shows that only 12 licences were issued to private forest owners up to last week - five afforestation, six forest roads and one felling licence.