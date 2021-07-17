New study finds tiredness and stress are ‘key causes’ of farm accidents

Stress and fatigue have been identified as key causes of agricultural accidents by researchers from the University of Aberdeen.

The NTSAg group from the University researched the role of non-technical skills in farming and investigated ‘situation awareness’, broadly defined as ‘knowing what is happening around you’ for the project.

They found that lapses in situation awareness, related to stress and fatigue, were a main contributory factor in farming accidents.

The project is the first of its kind to look at the impact of stress and fatigue on situation awareness and safety in agriculture.

Agriculture is the most dangerous industry in the UK and in Ireland when measured by fatality and injury rate.

Farm deaths rose by6 0% this year to a total of 34 fatalities - significantly higher than the five-year average.

The largest number of work-related deaths in 2020 occurred in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

18 of those who died were self-employed while the highest number of fatal workplace incidents involved people aged 65 years and over (34%), with 12 in agriculture, forestry and fishing and three in construction.

The proportion of fatal incidents involving people aged 65 years or more has increased from 12.5% in 2015 to 34% in 2020.

Interviews

Meanwhile, the project undertook to interview 15 farmers from Ireland and the UK.

They were asked to describe a farming accident when they were tired or stressed followed by several questions about their general experience of stress and fatigue in farming.

The results showed that situation awareness lapses were present in all accidents and incidents reported and that many lapses occurred at the ‘perception’ level, such as a failure to notice something.

Other lapses in situation awareness were described at the ‘comprehension’ level in the form of an incorrect or incomplete understanding of the situation, such as misjudging the size of a vehicle.

Some of these incidents were attributed to a recent change in equipment or machinery or over-familiarity with existing equipment.

“We wanted to find out what the sources of stress and fatigue in farming are and how these factors might influence farmer safety,” said Ilinca-Ruxandra Tone.

“Moreover, we wanted to explore the link between stress and fatigue, situation awareness lapses and safety in farmers - something that no one has looked at until now.

“We found consistently that farmers’ stress and fatigue can negatively affect their mental picture of what is going on which leads to accidents and incidents.

“This is hugely significant given that stress and fatigue are prevalent issues in agriculture, alongside more serious mental health issues and our findings extend our knowledge to establish a link between stress and fatigue and situation awareness.”