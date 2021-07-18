€1.2m sought for West Waterford Golf Club

Last featured on these pages back in January 2021, the West Waterford Golf Club - located 6km from the county town of Dungarvan - is back on the market; this time, being put up for public auction on July 29, next.

According to Marcus Magnier of sole agents Colliers International, the auction will be an online one.

Although restrictions have been eased to allow indoor auctions to take place with limited capacity, normalisation plans have been changed and/or shelved more than once, so it was the only certain way to organise the auction.

“There’s a receiver in there now,” says Marcus, “and we’re having the online auction at the end of the month…we didn’t know if we’d get locked down again so we decided that the online way was the safest way to do it, unfortunately.

“I’d prefer if we had a room full of people, but that’s the world we live in at the moment.”

There is a 25-acre plantation on the property that is likely to yield a timber harvest worth in the region of €200,000. File Picture.

The West Waterford Golf Course consists of 148 acres of land, along with clubhouse and associated facilities.

It won’t be the first golf course to be sold in Munster.

The 155-acre Ballykisteen Golf Course at Limerick Junction was sold earlier this year to a Tipperary buyer for a sum believed to be in the region of €1.25m.

This continued to operate as a golf course when the owner leased it back to the club members.

In the case of West Waterford, it has a very important advantage over virtually any other golf course that might come on the market: the land has been kept organic and can be readily converted back to agricultural use.

Furthermore, there is a 25-acre plantation on the property that is likely to yield a timber harvest worth in the region of “a couple of hundred thousand euros” within the next few years, according to the selling agents.

Golf course facilities include a 7,000ft2 clubhouse in excellent condition.

In an area where prices for good land have been in the region of €15,000/acre, the price expectation of €1.2m (€8,000/acre) for full vacant possession is certainly a reasonable one.