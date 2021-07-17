‘Good deal of interest’ in 40 acre farm near Mallow

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

In an area of North Cork where the dairying sector is the more dominant one, the sale of a 40-acre non-residential drystock/tillage farm is certain to raise a good deal of interest from farmers of every type.

The property is listed with Ballinhassig-based agricultural land specialist Christy Buckley and is in the townland of Cloverhill, approximately 5km west of the busy transport hub and market-town of Mallow.

According to the selling agent, this is very good quality land that would be suitable for any agricultural endeavour and which is currently all in grass.

“It’s only up the road from the Mallow Racecourse,” says Christy, “so it’s very well located and close to the main road (N72) – it couldn’t be much better.” 

The property is close to Mallow Racecourse. File Picture. 
The famous racecourse (which had an unusual claim to fame when a Mexican businessman had to make an emergency landing here back in 1983) is within a kilometre of the farm while the Longueville House hotel is a similar distance in the other direction.

The property has only just come on the market so it’s difficult to gauge the reaction to it yet.

However, Christy expects there to be some strong interest in this quality holding in such an active and convenient location.

“I’d expect a good level of interest in this property,” says Christy of the property that doesn’t come with any entitlements.

“I’d be very surprised if it were otherwise.” 

There is electricity and water supplied to the farm and the price expectation is in the region of €15,000 per acre – the going price locally for good quality land and described by the selling agent as “very good value at that level” for this farm.

