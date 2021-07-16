Mushroom sector faces ‘wipe out’ if peat harvesting restrictions continue

The mushroom sector faces a wipe out unless the Government urgently brings in legislation to introduce a resumption of peat harvesting on some selected bogs.

Due to a Supreme Court decision last year, there has been no harvesting on bogs over 30ha, resulting in a reduction of stocks required by the mushroom industry, which is heavily reliant on high-grade peat.

Senator Victor Boyhan, who issued the warning during a debate in the Seanad, said the mushroom product is branded at great cost and expense by Bord Bia on behalf of the State and is exported all over the world.

“Up until recently, it was being flown out of the country and three days later it was sitting in the refrigerators of Harrods, and all over London, Paris and Europe,” he said.

Senator Boyhan said there has been great innovation by the sector in its growing methods and in the development of vitamin D and added subsets.

“I understand the challenges and they are important, but the reality is that shipments of peat imports are now arriving in Ireland, despite all of the debate about carbon leakage.

“Despite all of the issues we now have, peat and alternative peats are coming in here from the Baltic states, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the UK.

"This is total hypocrisy in terms of greenhouse gas policy,” he said.

Emergency legislation

Senator Boyhan called for emergency legislation to deal with this crisis, which will be a difficulty for of jobs and incomes in a matter of weeks, not months.

Leader of the House Senator Regina Doherty said it is a bizarre example of carbon leakage that the production of something that is needed for the production of other goods has been stopped and that it has to be imported from thousands of miles away, which makes no sense.

“I agree with the Senator that a debate is needed on the matter,” she said, adding that this should be done by way of a Commencement matter, or she can ask the Minister to discuss it subsequently.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan recently said the mushroom industry is the largest horticultural sector in Ireland and has a farm gate value of €119m, with 85% of it exported to the UK.

It employs over 3,500 people and Bord Bia recently indicated that the UK market for mushrooms is growing steadily at about 2% per annum, he said, calling for the immediate resumption of horticultural peat harvesting.