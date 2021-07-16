ICMSA predicts rise in milk price for suppliers and increased food costs for consumer

Speaking in advance of milk price announcements for June supplies, the chairperson of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) Dairy Committee, Ger Quain said the organisation believes that there is scope for at least a single cent per litre increase in base price from most co-ops.

He also added that there “must be more” from the co-ops who failed to increase the price for May supplies and pointed to the latest Ornua PPI which shows an increase in the base index of over 1cpl.

“Let’s talk about what we know for a fact: there was already a price gap of 1.5cpl between top and bottom base milk that left really substantial differences in milk cheques between neighbours last month,” the chairman continued.

“That has to be bridged and it had better be closed by those at the bottom coming up.

“It cannot be the case that farmers in certain co-ops do not benefit fairly and proportionately from milk price increase.

“We see no reason whatsoever for any co-op to pay less than 36.5cpl base price for all June milk and we are supported in that by the Ornua price of 35.9cpl indicative price.”

Global outlook

Mr Quain went on to say that returns from across the globe remained strong during what has been “a solid year for dairy product demand” with SMP price up over 20% year-on-year and butter increasing over 25% during the same time.

“Farmers will not accept any repeat of the old discredited tactic of ‘low and slow’ price rises during peak production,” he continued.

“And, farmers most certainly will not entertain excuses about events of four days ago when positive movements of four weeks ago have still not been fed through to their milk price.”

'Deafening silence'

Meanwhile, the organisation’s president, Pat McCormack, has hit out at what he describes as the “deafening silence” around the return of food price inflation.

“We keep waiting for anyone in a senior position in the Irish Government to inform the Irish public that an absolutely certain consequence of the transition to low emissions farming and primary food production is an increase in price to the consumers,” he continued.

“That is indisputable and inevitable and it has been from the very start of this process.”

Mr McCormack went on to say that farmers were concerned over the situation.

“Farmers are cynical about the official reluctance to just point this obvious consequence out,” he added.

“At some stage, someone is going to have to break the bad news to the Irish public that food prices are going to go up.

“If people are as committed to the new environmental reality as they keep telling the pollsters they are, then they will have no problem accepting that very shortly they are going to have to pay the real economic and environmental costs of the food they consume.

“It is going to be a shock initially because they have been systematically underpaying for their food for decades.”

“But someone is going to have to pay and the farmers can’t, shouldn’t and won’t any longer.

“Food inflation is coming back and we’re not doing the public any favours by pretending that that is not the case.

“Why this deafening silence on a completely obvious consequence of a policy that we’ve already begun?”