Beef producers should look at grain options this harvest

Combines will start rolling very soon in the south and east of the country.

It looks like the harvest will kick off without the threat of rain and conditions will be ideal for the start to the 2021 cereal harvest.

All going well we can look forward to good quality winter barley and golden straw to kick off the season.

Winter wheat, Oats and Rye also look very promising.

Forage and concentrate planning

Thankfully, most livestock farms have plenty of silage saved already this year and second cuts are just underway too.

Although some have had to feed some forage due to poor growth last month, it shouldn’t dig too far into next winter's feed.

2021 silages may not be top quality so higher energy cost-effective concentrates will be required to complement these silages to achieve optimum animal performance.

While speaking to customers about their forage requirements, I have reminded them to not forget about the concentrate fraction of future diets.

Everyone understands that concentrates will be more expensive over the next 12 months or so.

Most have noted that cereal prices off the combine and imported feeds continue to rise and accept that it's about time the tillage sector got a break.

Many are however looking at the price rise as a negative for feeding livestock.

I would look at this as an opportunity. Higher prices off the combine will mean higher concentrate prices over the coming year, even more reason to put a plan in place and buy locally off the combine.

This model must be encouraged and can mean a better margin for those growing the grain and also reduce costs for the end users feeding the grain.

With regard to cash flow, a stocking loan to buy grain off the combine will be an excellent way to secure good value feed without tying up cash.

Irish Feed for Irish cattle

Native Irish cereals are the most versatile high-energy feeds that farmers can grow or buy.

Traditionally grain was dried or stored on air at moistures of 18% or less.

Over the last decade, additive type, processing methods, and storage options have left locally produced native cereals as the most cost-competitive concentrate feed source available for all livestock.

This is as relevant this year as any other year with projected green grain prices heading for €200/tonne.

Dairy and beef farmers that store their own grain or purchase grain in whatever form from neighbouring cereal farmers can make significant savings (€70/€80/T) in their winter concentrate costs.

Looking at the options for grain off the combine

Many treatment and storage options are available to the producer and end user this harvest.

Every process has its merits. The process you choose should be based on your animal’s requirements in relation to grain, the volume to be fed, protein requirement, other available feeds and required performance.

Moist Grain 28%-35% Moisture Crimped grain (Wheat, Barley, Rye, Triticale, & Oats)

Harvest window – Narrow during good weather conditions:

Mature Grain with a moisture range of 25% to 35%;

Grain crimped and additive applied to aid fermentation;

Prompt ensiling within 24hrs of harvest, proper rolling, compacting and covering/sealing is essential;

Create a narrow pit face as proper pit face management is critical;

When fermented crop stabilises at ph 4 – 4.5 it is ready for feeding after approx. 30 days;

Can’t be included dry in meal premixes due to high moisture content;

Highly Susceptible to attack from birds and vermin;

Storage losses can be to 2-3%;

Storage Period of four to six months;

Feed Rates: Dairy up to 4 Kg, beef up to 8Kg;

A popular method 10 to 15 years ago but now represents a smaller proportion of on-farm stored grain

Mature Grain 16%-20% Moisture but flexibility is built into the process

Alkaline Treatment (Wheat, Barley, Rye, Triticale & Oats)

Harvest window – all through the harvest as moisture can be adjusted by the addition of water;

Grain moisture at treatment – 16% - 20% Additive increases the Protein content of grain by 4%+ and stabilises for storage for a single cost;

Grain cracked and the appropriate amount of additive applied;

Grain is covered and sealed using silage polythene to aid stabalisation;

Can also be stored outdoors once moisture excluded undercover;

Depending on the additive used you can feed the treated grain after two to six weeks;

Can be included in meal mixes due to its lower moisture and stability in storage Alkaline pH (8 to 9.5) provides a buffer to improve Rumen function of the entire diet Less likely to be attacked by birds or vermin due to Alkaline nature Minimal storage loss;

Storage Period – 12 Months plus (longer-term storage option compared to crimped);

Feed Rates: Dairy up to 10 Kg, Beef-Can be fed ad-lib.

Mature Grain 16%-25% Moisture

Acid Treatment (Wheat, Barley, Rye, Triticale & Oats)

Treat grain using acids (eg propionic acid etc) at moistures ranging from 17% to 25%;

Application rates vary according to grain moisture content and product used;

Acids may have a negative effect on grain protein utilisation;

May not complement diets high in acidic silages;

Ensure even and adequate application rates;

Acid is applied to whole or rolled grains prior to storage;

Monitor grain temperature and ventilate if necessary if storing long term;

Storage Period: Up to 6+ months;

Can’t be included in meal mixes at the higher end of moisture range;

Feed Rates: Dairy up to 4 Kg, Beef-6Kg (depending on pH of silage); Acid treatment, while quite popular, does not enhance the feed value of the grain and in some situations where the main forage is wet and has a low pH; digestive upsets may occur when using high levels of the acid treated grain.; Propionic acid is also in short supply at present and may not be available.

Dry Grain 14% - 17% Moisture (Wheat, Barley, Rye, Triticale & Oats)

It is necessary to lower the grain moisture to between 14 and 17% to prevent heating during storage if no additive is to be added;

High diesel costs will make drying expensive in 2021;

May be necessary to aerate during storage;

Can be more difficult to roll when dry, depending on equipment available;

Too fine particle size when rolled/ground may induce digestive upsets and acidosis in cattle when fed at higher rates;

Caution should be taken when rolling due to dust;

The addition of water to reduce dust may cause the grain to heat before it can be fed;

Storage weight loss can be high at 3 to 4% due to moisture loss;

Once rolled must be fed within 4 weeks ideally;

Can be included in meal mixes;

Feed Rates: Wheat dairy up to 3 Kg, beef-4Kg; Barley dairy up to 4 Kg, Beef-6Kg; storage Period up to 9+ months; must be stored in dry clean conditions (insects must be controlled).

With all grain processing options seek expert advice when considering which one is best for you and your livestock this winter.

This applies to feed value, ease of storage, operator safety, and reliability of the process.

The beef trade is buoyant at the moment and whether you are producing weanlings, stores, or finishing cattle, feeding a top quality Irish cereal as part of your diet will improve performance and help to control production costs this coming year.