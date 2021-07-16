Up to 600 farmers sought for biorefineries in Tipperary

Up to 600 farmers within a 50Km radius of Thurles in County Tipperary are being sought to supply slurry and farmyard manure to a new biorefinery that is being built in the area.

The €250bn biofuel project is being developed by Genos Resources and could see biorefineries operating in the south and north of Co Tipperary.

The project by Genos Resources plc which is located in the Tipperary Technology Park in Thurles, aims to take agricultural waste transport it to the biorefinery; process it; extract the biogas for use as an energy source; and return the manure in pellet form to the farmer for use on the land.

Leon Mekitarian of Genos Resources plc said that between 500-600 farmers within a 50km radius of Thurles are being sought to supply the plant with livestock manure.

Mr Mekitarian added: “We have identified three sites close to Thurles which we are considering and once we have the required number of farmers signed up for the project, which we expect to be by the end of the summer, we will be moving towards the planning process which we anticipate could take up to a year.”

Campus

One of the sites being looked at is the Lisheen bio campus just outside Thurles.

And, the cost of constructing one biorefinery will be in the region of €120 million, with up to seventy people employed at the plant once it is up and running.

According to the company’s website Genos has plans to develop several centralised biorefineries in Ireland.

Green Energy and low carbon fertilisers are produced from the manures while the CO2 gas is captured and sequestered by the biorefinery process.

Farmers participate fully in their local energy business via the Genos Green Deal which essentially sees them sign a 15-year contract to supply the plant in return for payment; pellet manure; and/or the option to earn equity in the company.

Genos Resources regards itself as a renewable technology business harnessing green technologies to deliver action on climate change and rapid decarbonisation.

Full circular solution includes:

​Genos BioEnergy​​​​: Turning farm waste into Green Power and Green Hydrogen​ Genos Fertilisers offering the only NetZero Carbon Fertiliser - NutriCarbonTM;

GenosH2: Emissions free transport of all Genos Group logistics, as well as offering farm and third parties the opportunity to decarbonise their transport;

Genos Power: Producing green electricity which is exported to the grid to power customers with 100% renewable energy, as well as the production of Green Hydrogen; ​

Genos Carbon: The capture, storage and use of captured CO2 from the Genos Group Genos Carbon offers farmers the opportunity to measure and validate the carbon footprint of their farms, for the first time giving farmers a true picture of their carbon farm. ​ Genos Carbon Trading allows farmers to trade their carbon credits and valorise them for the first time through the Genos Voluntary Carbon Trading Scheme (GVCTS);

Genos Agri: Offers farmers consultancy services and alternative enterprises to make farmers climate ready.​ Genos Agri is currently developing a system that will offer farmers Genos Fertiliser as a service that will allow them to map their land using Genos' proprietary mapping system and targeted fertiliser spreading service. This can substantially reduce the amount of fertiliser required, which benefits the farmer and the environment.