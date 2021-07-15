Lamb prices bounce back this week

The lamb prices at the factories have experienced a bit of a bounce this week with demand in tight supply situations to the benefit of the producers.

The qoutes from the factories have improved by around 30cents/kg across the country to a base of 630cents/kg in general with one of the plants going a shade further on a base of 640cents/kg, with the bonus for quality to be added in all cases.

There is strong demand for lambs at the factories and supplies are tight and meeting the market demand is challenging the processors under pressure to source supplies.

The factories are paying about their quotes to get sufficient lambs.

Suppliers are reporting that 660cents/kg is being paid while some deals have secured slightly more.

There was also a bit more life to the live trade at the marts on Monday, on the demand side in particular.

There was 400 head on offer at Corrin Mart on Monday where a top price of €115 over was paid for the butcher's lambs with a pen of six weighing 50kgs sold for €165.

A pen of three weighing 60kgs sold for €166 and a pen of three weighing 53kgs sold for €163.

The factory lambs sold for up to €85 over.

There was 500 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday where the trade was steady.

Butcher's paid up to €102 over for the lambs.

A pen of eight weighing 52kgs sold for €154 and a pen of ten weighing 55kgs made €156, while a pen of eleven weighing 49kgs sold for €149.

The factory lambs sold for up to €89 over.