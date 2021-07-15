Bad news week on price for pig farmers

Another bad news week for pig farmers both in Ireland and across much of Europe.

Suppliers to both Rosderra and Kepak have had two consecutive 4c/kg price drops, leaving quotes as low as €1.60c/kg-1.62c/kg.

Suppliers to Dawn Pork & Bacon and Staunton’s fared a little better to date with no change this week, but still down on the price achieved three weeks ago.

A significant price differential between suppliers to the different pig processors has once again emerged with 8-10cent of a price difference in quotes.

Across Europe, the story remains negative with the reduced demand from China being blamed for the slack export demand.

The slow reopening of food service due to coronavirus is also keeping demand low, combined with the restrictions on international travel and tourism.

Ireland’s percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 106% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing July 3.

Factory pig throughput in Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending July 11, 2021, was 68,249 head which was 32 more than the previous week and 671 more than in the corresponding week in 2020.