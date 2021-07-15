Producers benefit as beef prices continue to strengthen

The beef prices are continuing to harden at the factories at a pace that has rarely ever before happened as the season approaches mid-July.

Prices across most categories have improved by up to 5cents/kg at the factories for this week in a demand-led market for tight supplies of finished cattle.

It is usual for the trade for beef to be tricky around this time of the year in trying to decide whether to sell or hold on as more cattle become ready and producers begin to fear that more weight gain by holding on could pay less if the price actually falls in the meantime.

Wise indeed would have been the man, who'd have predicted, the strengthening in price for June and July that producers are benefiting from this year.

It is one of those very unusual situations where a number of positive factors have all come into play simultaneously.

It is a late finishing season for the first of the cattle off grass for 2021 caused by the late spring and poor grass growth in May.

At the same time, the overall numbers of finished cattle available to the factories is slipping back.

Favourable conditions

Factored into a strong market for beef it completes the perfect scenario to favour producers.

Steers are being quoted this week at 425cents/kg in general, while most of the intake is believed to be making 430cents/kg as the processors scramble to get cattle.

There are some reports from around the country that up to 435cents/kg has been achieved.

The heifer trade has also strengthened with quotes for base grade at 430cents/kg and a sizeable percentage of the intake priced at 435cents/kg and reports of some suppliers doing deals with the factories for 440cents/kg.

Adding in the bonus payments for quality, and in the case of both Angus and Hereford the breed bonus and returns are a good improvement on 2020.

The quotes for the R grade young bulls are in general 425cents/kg with supplies appearing to aid the bridging of the shortage in the other categories.

Prices for the cows have also strengthened with the good R grade cows now making 390cents/kg, and the O's on 370-375cents/kg.

The intake at the factories for last week was marginally higher at 32,026 head, but the underlying vital statistic showing that it was 5,100 head less than the same week in 2020 goes a long way to explaining the pressure on processors to get cattle.

All categories are down on this time last year.

The supply last week included 12,857 steers, 8,861 heifers, 2,368 young bulls and 7,335 cows.